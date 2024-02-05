News
We put their bowlers under pressure, it was great: Stokes

February 05, 2024 18:00 IST
IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes failed after being run out for 11 but he applauded his batters for putting up a fight against India's bowlers. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England skipper Ben Stokes on Monday said he had full belief in his batters' ability to chase a near-impossible 399 against India on a difficult track in the lost second Test in Visakhapatnam

 

England were on the back foot after conceding a lead of 143 but chasing an improbable 399, they frequently put the Indian bowlers under pressure with their aggressive batting.

"We had full belief in ourselves that we could chase that down. The way we have gone about taking on challenges like that is what we are about," Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

"There are times when you have scoreboard pressure and a lot of runs to chase down, and that's when our approach and how we want to go about things really comes out. I thought today, we applied ourselves and put their bowlers under pressure and it was great."

"Unfortunately we didn't end up on the right side of the result. There is no suggestion [from me] on how to go out and play. We knew there is a task ahead, knew there was 330 (332) to get, everybody in that dressing room is a quality player."

