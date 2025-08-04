We never give up: Gill after series draw

'Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and teammates pose after winning the match to draw the test series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

A bowler of Mohammed Siraj's calibre and skill set is every captain's dream, feels Indian captain Shubman Gill, terming the 2-2 scoreline a 'fair reflection' of the quality of cricket that was on display in the five-Test series against England.

Gill, who was India's 'Player of the Series' with 754 runs and four hundreds, was full of praise for Siraj, whose lion-hearted effort got him nine wickets in a series-levelling performance at The Oval.

"Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also reserved praise for pacer Prasidh Krishna, who took eight wickets in the game even as he went for a few runs.

"When you have bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh, captaincy looks easy. I think the way we responded today was magnificent. We were confident, even yesterday — we knew they were under pressure," Gill said.

About his coming of age as a batter in the just-concluded series, Gill admitted that it was satisfying.

"We wanted to make sure it stayed throughout. Very rewarding — my aim was to be the best batter in this series and getting there is very satisfying. It's always a matter of sorting things out technically and mentally — they are correlated."

Asked about what he learned from the six weeks, he replied, "We never give up."