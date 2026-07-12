'We need to be aware and adapt': Shreyas Iyer Lashes Out After 4-0 Whitewash In England

India captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that his team's inability to adapt to diverse playing conditions, coupled with fielding lapses and a failure to forge batting partnerships as the key reasons for their disastrous showing in England.

IMAGE: India batter Tilak Varma reacts during the fifth and final T20I in Southampton. Photograph: Cat Goryn/Reuters

Key Points India captain Shreyas Iyer cited a lack of adaptation to changing conditions as a primary reason for their 4-0 T20I series loss in England.

Iyer highlighted sloppy fielding and the inability to form batting partnerships as critical shortcomings that cost India during their chases.

England's victory secured a 4-0 clean sweep and elevated them to the World No. 1 ranking in ICC T20I cricket.

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his side failed to adapt to changing conditions at each venue as England completed a comprehensive 4-0 series sweep with a thumping 56-run victory in the fifth and final T20 International, in Southampton, on Saturday.

The first match at Chester-Le-Street, Durham, was abandoned due to rain.

Chasing a daunting target after England posted a commanding 257 for 3, India never recovered from losing wickets in clusters despite the surface being the best batting wicket of the series.

'We dropped catches which cost us'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has failed to register a single victory in his first seven T20 Internationals as captain. Photograph: BCCI

"We have a lot to take out of the series. Conditions, awareness, adaptation. This was the best wicket we played on, the approach was different when we batted. Conditions kept changing from match one. We need to be aware and adapt as professionals," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

Reflecting on India's shortcomings, the skipper pointed to sloppy fielding and the inability to build partnerships during the chase.

"Important to communicate what we could have done better. Fielding plays a key role and we need to work on it. Especially overseas, with different dimensions in grounds. We dropped catches which cost us. 220-225 we might've chased down but not to be."

Iyer spoke about losing wickets in a bunch.

"We lost wickets in clusters. We were going after the chase rather than building partnerships. We have to target bowlers, take time.

"Their execution was spot on. Buttler was sensational, Brook changed the momentum. That partnership steadied the ship."

England's Dominant Performance

Earlier, England's innings was built around a match-defining 233-run partnership between captain Harry Brook and Jos Buttler, which completely took the game away from India.

Brook, also adjudged 'Player of the Series', seemed delighted with England's all-round display that sealed both the series sweep and the No. 1 ranking.

"We had a lot of fun. Ran well, hit boundaries and complemented each other. We were just trying to get ourselves to get in the best position we could.

"Cricket is a simple game we complicate. Just watched the ball and played the best shot for it. I'm striking the ball nicely," he said on his 45-ball-95 not out.

He was also delighted that England are now No.1 ranked team in ICC T20I rankings.

"We've got ourselves to World No. 1, which was a game after a couple of games. All boys are delighted and we deserve to celebrate."

Brook also lauded his spinners, who were far better compared to their Indian counterparts.

"You've to create pace on the ball while hitting. We have spinners with nous and have the ability to make batters think.

"We've bowled a lot of spin and they've been exceptional. We've communicated really well in the last 12 months and we've executed things really well."

Buttler's Return to Form

Player of the Match Buttler was pleased to rediscover his touch after a lean run and praised the collective effort behind England's dominant series triumph.

"Delighted. Had a lean patch for a bit. Happy to be back to my best," said Buttler after his career-best 64-ball-131.

"Always feel it was due. Felt good about my game in the IPL, something about putting on the England shirt."

He praised skipper Brook for putting pressure on rival bowlers.

"Harry's incredible, puts incredible pressure on bowlers. Gotta give yourself time, belief and trust in your game.

"We were going for as many as possible. We got twos on this big ground which helped construct big overs. Good pitch too, we needed the runs too."

Buttler termed the series win as a great team effort.

"Great team performance, to win 4-0 against India is a big achievement. Different players have made great contributions across disciplines, which is the most pleasing thing for the guys," he said.