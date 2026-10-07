'We had more wrongs than rights': Hope after India loss

West Indies captain Shai Hope critically analysed his team's eight-wicket defeat to India in the first T20 International, attributing the loss to a "chaotic" batting strategy and a significant failure to adapt to the local playing conditions.

IMAGE: Shai Hope admits West Indies got their T20 approach wrong. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points West Indies captain Shai Hope cited a "chaotic" batting approach and misreading conditions as key reasons for their eight-wicket loss to India in the first T20I.

Hope felt his team aimed for an unrealistic total, failing to play smarter and preserve wickets for the death overs.

He emphasised the importance of ruthlessness and attention to detail when playing against a strong team like India in their home conditions.

Hope praised India's Shreyas Iyer for his unbeaten century and noted that Indian spinners exploited the pitch conditions more effectively.

The West Indies captain urged his team to leverage past IPL and tour experiences to improve in upcoming matches.

West Indies captain Shai Hope says his side became a "bit chaotic" in pursuit of a big total in the first T20 International against India here and its failure to read the conditions properly was the primary reason for the eight-wicket loss in the series-opener.

Hope said that while playing against a quality opposition like India, the Caribbeans needed to be ruthless, which they weren't on Tuesday. The visitors were dismissed for 170 in 19.1 overs and India overhauled the total in 14.4 overs thanks to skipper Shreyas Iyer's maiden T20I hundred.

Chaotic Batting And Misjudged Conditions

"I thought that we were a little bit chaotic in the back end. Felt as though we were trying to score 270 or 280 at some stage, you know we just had to play the situation of the game a little bit smarter. Maybe give ourselves a bit more time because we know we could always do damage in the back end if we have wickets in hand," Hope, who struck a half century in the match, pointed out.

"It's just about being more ruthless and paying closer attention to detail...So all these little things I try to put together into one basket whenever I'm playing cricket here in India. And sometimes you need a bit of luck as well," he said at the post-game press conference.

Adapting To Indian Pitches Is Key

The right-handed opener said assessing conditions is key to success when touring India. The five-match series move to Ranchi now, where the two teams will clash on October 9.

"You know when you come to India, playing in their home conditions, you've got to play your best cricket. You know they're a very tough team to beat, so you got to make sure you have more rights than wrongs. And something that we didn't do well today," he conceded.

"But the thing is, I know there are a lot of guys who played here, whether it's in the IPL or previous tours, so we just need to use those experiences and find a way to get better, come back for the next game," Hope said.

Praise For Iyer And Indian Spinners

Hope was full of praise for Iyer, who played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 102 off 43 balls to help India chase down the 171-run target with consummate ease.

"...he played a wonderful innings. Again when you don't put a big score on the board when you're batting first in Indian conditions it's always going to be tough for you as a bowling group," the West Indies skipper said.

Hope also felt that Indian spinners used the conditions better.

"I also felt when India bowled their spinners got a lot more spin on the surface. Something that we didn't really get chance to extract maybe because of the conditions," he said, referring to the dew that makes it harder to grip the ball.

Naman Dhir's Impressive Debut

Hope lauded Indian all-rounder Naman Dhir, who returned with impressive figures of 3 for 31 on his debut.

"Well to be fair, when you think about him (Dhir) as the options that they have you would see him as the second spinner or the extra spinner. So usually as a batting group you tend to say okay maybe target this guy, but still we have got to play the situation of the game.

"If he's bowling the best on the day then he's not the so-called second spinner or third spinner. Just so happened I probably opened the floodgates for him a bit, I think I was the first one to be dismissed," Hope said.