New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed the hard-fought draw against India in the first Test as feeling "like a victory," reflecting on his team's resilience, the impact on their World Test Championship aspirations, and the unusual pitch and ball conditions encountered in Wellington.

IMAGE: A relieved Daryl Mitchell and Glen Phillips after batting on Day 5 to pull off a draw in the 1st Test against India on Monday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points New Zealand captain Tom Latham described the draw against India in the first Test as feeling like a victory, considering the difficult situations his team encountered.

The draw was crucial for New Zealand's standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) race, despite them slipping to third place.

Latham noted the Basin Reserve pitch was uncharacteristically flat, losing pace and bounce from day two, making it harder for bowlers.

Both Latham and India's captain Shubman Gill observed that the Kookaburra ball softened unusually quickly, diminishing its new-ball threat.

Latham expects the Hagley Oval surface in Christchurch for the second Test to offer a more traditional challenge.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said the draw in the first Test against India on Monday felt like a victory given the parlous positions his team were in at various points of the match in Wellington. India, who posted 720-9 declared in their single innings, were left five wickets short of a victory after a battling rearguard from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips denied them for almost two sessions on the final day.

That the match remained alive until the fifth day looked highly unlikely after India reduced the home side to 70-5 just after lunch on the opening day before the pitch flattened out and New Zealand posted 368. "I guess that's one that we've probably got away with," Latham told reporters at Basin Reserve. "Looking at the position we were in on day one, I think the amount of pressure that we were put under to then be in a position where we got 360 or 370 ... we were certainly pretty happy (with that).

WTC Implications and Team Resilience

"Heading into the third innings, where there's only a couple of results at play, I think (it's great) the way those guys were able to apply themselves and stick to their plans for a long period of time, and ultimately get the draw." Latham, whose own contribution to the batting was a pair of ducks after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of each innings, said the draw was particularly important for the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

New Zealand were top of the WTC standings at the start of the test last week only to be overhauled by reigning champions South Africa. Monday's draw means they will slip down another place to third behind Australia. With the second India Test in Christchurch followed by a tour of Australia and a home series against Sri Lanka, however, Latham felt New Zealand still had plenty of time to secure one of the two slots in the final at The Oval in June.

"Draws become important as well," added the opener, who helped New Zealand beat India in 2021 to win the first WTC final.

"It's not necessarily over one series that you've got to play well. It's over a two-year period and it depends on how many games you've got. "Obviously, we've got more games left than most teams ... (and) hopefully, we'll give ourselves a chance throughout the next couple of months to be in that position."

Pitch and Ball Conditions

IMAGE: New Zealand's players celebrate the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2. Photograph: BCCI

Latham felt the Basin Reserve pitch was a departure from its traditional character, with the surface losing pace and bounce from the second day onwards, while the Kookaburra ball also became soft unusually quickly, making life difficult for the bowlers in the drawn opening Test against India.

Latham said the Wellington surface did not offer the familiar assistance that bowlers have come to expect at the Basin Reserve, leaving both teams to adapt to conditions as the match progressed.

"It's probably not your traditional Basin surface that we've been presented with over the last few years. A traditional Basin wicket is where it keeps its pace and bounce and we probably didn't necessarily see that from day two onwards," Latham said.

The New Zealand skipper felt his bowlers did well to keep running in despite the changing nature of the surface, but acknowledged that the lack of assistance made it difficult to force a result.

"The pace didn't necessarily stay there, which probably tends to have happened in the past. I thought the way we were able to adapt, certainly the guys, they kept running in. Certainly couldn't fault their effort," he said. The other concern was the Kookaburra ball losing its hardness much earlier than expected, a factor that India's skipper Shubman Gill had also raised after the match. Latham agreed that the ball did not retain its usual characteristics, particularly after the first 10 overs, when the new-ball threat had largely diminished.

"Yeah, I think he's spot on in terms of the ball. Apart from day one, where the wicket had probably a little bit more in it, as you saw throughout the game, the ball tended to get soft," he said.

"You get through those first few overs, first 10 overs with a new ball and things look slightly different. Whereas I think the usual characteristics of grounds in New Zealand, the ball tends to stay a bit harder and obviously carries through a little bit more and probably swings for a little bit longer."

Future Outlook and Regulations

Gill had also suggested that the quality of the ball could be a factor, while advocating a review of the saliva ban to help bowlers maintain its condition. Latham, however, was cautious about the possibility of any change in regulations. "In terms of rules and conditions, it's not necessarily up to me. Certainly from a saliva point of view, I'm not sure that will change, obviously what the world has been through," he said.

He added that teams would have to find ways to work within the existing regulations and preserve the ball's condition for as long as possible.

"We work as hard as we can to keep the ball in as good a condition as possible from a swing point of view. But obviously conditions dictated that it didn't necessarily allow for long periods of time."

The two teams now move to Christchurch for the second Test, where Latham expects the Hagley Oval surface to offer a more familiar challenge.