News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We didn't capitalise on key periods in the 1st ODI: Bairstow

We didn't capitalise on key periods in the 1st ODI: Bairstow

Source: PTI
March 24, 2021 21:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jonny Bairstow was England’s top-scorer with 94 off 66 balls, including six four and seven sixes in the first ODI on Tuesday

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow was England’s top-scorer with 94 off 66 balls, including six four and seven sixes in the first ODI against India on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

England batsman Jonny Bairstow on Wednesday said that the side made huge mistakes in the first ODI against India which saw them losing key moments and the game too.

Bairstow played a 94-run knock, but the Indian bowlers came back strongly to hand hosts a 66-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

 

"I think our game plan has been very good for the last four years. It got us to where we are at with our ODI cricket. I don't think even yesterday, we did huge amount of wrong. There were just key periods we didn't capitalise on. We lost the key moments in the game," Bairstow said in the virtual press-conference.

The right-handed batsman further admitted that this tour is a building block ahead of the T20 World Cup, to be played in October this year in India.

"This is another building block towards that (T20 World Cup). We spoke about building blocks about the 2019 World Cup, putting ourselves in different circumstances and coming out of that being better players. It will test us again. We are gonna come up again. It is an opportunity for people to come in and play different roles and also implement the skills," he said.

Commenting about his own form, Bairstow said: "I'm pretty happy, I was happy in the T20Is. First time since September, I batted in the top order. It also says where we are as a group. happy with how I'm playing, moving and striking the ball."

India and England will now lock horns in the second ODI on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Krishna-Thakur send England crashing
Turning Point: Krishna-Thakur send England crashing
Top Performer: What a sensational debut!
Top Performer: What a sensational debut!
Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda
Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda
Mussolini's great-grandson signs with Serie A's Lazio
Mussolini's great-grandson signs with Serie A's Lazio
BJP in Kerala promises to uphold Sabarimala tradition
BJP in Kerala promises to uphold Sabarimala tradition
India to become 3rd largest economy by 2031
India to become 3rd largest economy by 2031
Fitch revises India's GDP growth to 12.8% for FY22
Fitch revises India's GDP growth to 12.8% for FY22

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...

The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...

Coach Shastri celebrates with his 'pack'

Coach Shastri celebrates with his 'pack'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use