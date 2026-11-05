'We can beat anybody': Tripura coach after Saurashtra win

Tripura's cricket coach Satrajit Lahiri shares insights into the team's significant Ranji Trophy victory against Saurashtra, discussing the challenges of infrastructure and training while outlining plans for developing red-ball cricket and nurturing talent.

IMAGE: Tripura spinner Sandip Sarkar impressed with his performance against Saurashtra. Photograph: Sandip Sarkar/Instagram

Key Points Tripura secured an epochal 133-run victory against two-time champions Saurashtra on Thursday, boosting team morale after initial losses.

Coach Satrajit Lahiri attributed early season struggles to rain-hit pre-season training and underdeveloped cricketing infrastructure in Agartala.

Lahiri stressed the need to raise red-ball cricket standards, especially batting consistency, and improve bench strength for overall development.

The coach praised the team's consistent bowling performance and singled out spinner Sandip Sarkar for his talent and potential.

Lahiri expressed hope for skipper Manishankar Murasingh's recognition, including a potential IPL auction pick, for his all-round abilities.

Rain-hit pre-season training sessions in Agartala and still-developing cricketing infrastructure across the state were reflected amply in Tripura's losses in their first three Ranji Trophy Elite Group B matches of the season.

It had left coach Satrajit Lahiri a worried man but not short of hope for a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

"Yes, I was a bit worried after the first three matches. We didn't have much preparation before the season. Every other team has practised for at least two months. We didn't have this opportunity because it was raining in Agartala," Lahiri told PTI from Agartala.

"It was a matter of our batting getting clicked. I told the boys that they can do it, and it was a matter of gaining that confidence," he added.

Eventually, Tripura managed to stitch together two consistent innings in succession against two-time champions Saurashtra at home, and with their bowlers clicking as usual, the northeastern side registered an epochal 133-run victory on Thursday.

Reflecting On The Historic Victory

Lahiri acknowledged that it was a big moment for the team but reminded that there was a need to raise the standard of red-ball cricket, particularly batting, across the state to strengthen the talent flow.

"It is a very big win for Tripura. I think we have not won against them at this level. This win will boost the temperament or morale of the team," he said.

But the former first-class player found areas to improve even in the moment of victory.

Addressing Batting Challenges And Infrastructure

"Our batting failed in the last three matches. I wouldn't mince words, it was very poor batting. Our batsmen were just lifting the ball to all parts of the ground and getting out," said Lahiri, who holds a Level C coaching qualification from the BCCI and a Level 3 coaching degree from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"In red-ball cricket, you need to have the terrific ability to play sweep shots and across the line, and need to stay back as much as you can. But this team does not have consistency in that department.

"See, you need to play a lot of red-ball games to get a feel of it. You must have a very good wicket and other infrastructure. And then you must have quality people playing that game.

"It's not that the standard will be raised if the opponents are good. We need to improve our bench strength. So, if the bench strength is good, obviously, there will be a fight for places. It's the only way cricket can develop in the state," he elaborated.

Bowling Prowess And Player Recognition

However, Lahiri has placed high hopes on his bowlers.

"Yes, our bowling was consistent and did well in all the matches, bowling out opposition teams for 230 or 300. In this match also, Saurashtra were restricted to 118 and 208.

"But yes, we could have batted better in the second innings (191), but since we had a good first-innings lead, we managed to give them a target of 342. So, that helped us," he said.

He singled out spinner Sandip Sarkar, who took four wickets in Saurashtra's second innings, to do bigger things in his career.

"He is a terrific talent. He should definitely play for his Zone in the Duleep Trophy. In multi-day games, he is a terrific player. He has developed as a bowler over the last month or so. Last year, he did not play many matches, but this year, I have fitted him into the eleven," he said.

Lahiri also hoped that skipper Manishankar Murasingh, a consistent domestic performer, would get his due recognition sooner rather than later.

"He is a complete team man, and that's the reason he is batting down the order now. He can bat at No. 3 or 4 easily, and I strongly feel he should bat there. But he says that if he bats higher and gets out early, the team's morale will go down.

"He is Tripura's main hope. So, he wants to keep himself down (the order), and his presence can inspire other batters in the top order.

"Hopefully, someone will pick him up in this IPL auction.

"He should have played three or four years back as he is a very good all-rounder, and he too wants to play there," he said.

Looking Ahead To White-Ball Tournaments

Tripura will now play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the premier domestic white-ball tournaments, across November and December.

Lahiri thought that Tripura players, armed with confidence from the victory over Saurashtra, could do well in those events.

"First we will play some friendly matches and then we will go to Chandigarh. Yes, definitely, this (win over Saurashtra) will help the boys' morale. To be honest, they are better T20 players.

"I feel that if our batting clicks, at least if the batters can equal the bowlers in their performance, then we can beat anybody," he signed off.