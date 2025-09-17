We blew it with irresponsible shots: Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Despite restricting Bangladesh to a modest 154 for 5, Afghanistan did not bat well enough to go over the line. Photograph: ANI Photo

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan on Tuesday lamented that his side had failed to play the type of cricket they are famous for in the Asia Cup after suffering a narrow eight-run loss to Bangladesh in their Group B match in Abu Dhabi.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) did not get any support at the top as a collective batting failure piled up a lot of pressure on the lower order, and despite Azmatullah Omarzai's 16-ball 30 and late hitting from Rashid, Afghanistan fell short.

"We were in the game till the end but couldn't finish it off. (To score) 30 (runs) off 18 balls was very gettable. We haven't played the type of cricket we are famous for -- attacking cricket," Rashid said after the match.

"We let a lot of pressure build on ourselves. The way we came back with the ball to restrict them under 160 was special, but we played some irresponsible shots.

"In T20Is, sometimes the opposition takes the game away in the first six overs, but then you have to come back. Lots of learning for us from this game. In Asia Cup, each game is important. We need to be well prepared for Sri Lanka, it will be a big challenge for us," he added.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das admitted that his side was a few runs short but was relieved to get over the line.

"Winning the game was a relief, but we didn't bat very well in the last 4-5 overs. I felt there were enough runs but still we felt we were 15-20 runs short," he said.

"The way Nasum (Ahmed) and Rishad (Hossain) bowled was special, they really showed their skill. Today (Tanzid Hasan) Tamim batted very well, the opening partnership was crucial," Das added.

Nasum, who was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his measly spell of 4-1-11-2 including a first-ball wicket of Sediqullah Atal, said he likes bowling with the new ball.

"I always fancy bowling with the new ball, that's what the captain has asked me to do. I love that challenge. There was a lot of sweat today so gripping the ball was a challenge but I enjoy these challenges," he said.