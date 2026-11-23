Shubman Gill has urged the ICC to lift its saliva ban, saying the Kookaburra ball gets soft after just 25-30 overs, making it difficult for bowlers to take wickets in unhelpful conditions.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Day 5. Shubman Gill questioned the continued saliva ban and raised concerns over the Kookaburra ball's durability, saying the softer ball makes it harder for bowlers to generate movement and take wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill has called on the ICC to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball, arguing the rule is outdated post-COVID.

Gill highlighted that Kookaburra balls are becoming soft after just 25-30 overs, significantly hindering bowlers' ability to generate movement and take edges.

The India captain questioned the quality of the Kookaburra balls, suggesting their rapid softening makes caught-behind and LBW dismissals harder.

Gill believes allowing saliva would help teams maintain ball condition for longer, especially on unresponsive pitches.

Indian bowlers delivered nearly 250 overs in the drawn first Test against New Zealand, leading to the cancellation of a team activity due to workload.

India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday urged the ICC to revisit its ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball, saying the Kookaburra has been getting softer very quickly, making life increasingly difficult for bowlers in unhelpful conditions. Gill's comments came after New Zealand batted out 75 overs on the final day of the drawn first Test here, scoring just 120 runs for the loss of three wickets on a largely unresponsive surface.

"We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. It's been 7-8 years now, I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," he said. New Zealand finished at 239 for five, with neither side able to force a result after an extended period of attritional cricket.

Concerns Over Ball Quality

"Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained," Gill said.

"We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we gave a slightly different ball in the Oval." The India captain questioned the quality of the Kookaburra, pointing out that a softer ball significantly reduces the chances of edges carrying to the wicketkeeper or slips.

"I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened. But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets," he said.

"They don't carry the edges. So, the caught-behind dismissal becomes harder. If there is not so much movement in the pitch, then the LBW remains on hold."

Impact on Bowlers and Workload

Gill believes allowing saliva could help teams maintain the condition of the ball for longer, particularly on surfaces where bowlers are struggling to extract movement.

"And on the saliva, yes, I do believe that teams should be allowed to use saliva. It was a rule that was made effective during COVID. I think we are long past that," he said.

"The condition of the ball, if you're not shining the ball or if you're not able to maintain the ball well, especially on wickets like these, it makes the job of the bowlers very difficult."

Gill said India had encountered similar problems during their 2025 tour of England, where the ball softened early in the innings.

"Ideally, we understand after 50 overs, the ball obviously will go soft. But if the ball is going soft after 25-30 overs or it's going out of shape and you're also not able to maintain the ball and use saliva, then it's a very difficult job for the bowlers," he said.

The workload on India's bowling attack has also been considerable. The Indian bowlers delivered close to 250 overs in the drawn contest in Wellington, and the team management has decided to cancel a planned team activity in Christchurch. Gill said the players deserved a break after putting in such a prolonged effort, while promising that the bowlers would be taken out for dinner.

"Our bowlers have put in so many overs, we will definitely take them (out for a dinner). We had a team activity but after bowling so many overs it stands cancelled," he said.