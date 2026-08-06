'We are ready with every answer': Gambhir's Tells Team Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test Series

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir expresses strong confidence in the team's comprehensive preparation for the crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka, marking their return to the ICC World Test Championship.

IMAGE: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir speaks to the team ahead of the training on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's head coach Gautam Gambhir asserts team readiness for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting August 15.

The series marks India's first ICC World Test Championship assignment since a 0-2 home defeat to South Africa.

Gambhir welcomed new squad members, spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain and pacer Auqib Nabi.

Saransh Jain earned his spot through consistent domestic performances, while Auqib Nabi replaces an injured Jasprit Bumrah.

The series will feature matches in Galle (August 15) and Colombo (August 23).

Their home Test run in recent past may not have been particularly impressive but India head coach Gautam Gambhir has asserted that his team will be ready when the two-Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway in Colombo from August 15.

Gambhir's Message To The Squad

SEE: Gautam Gambhir talks to the Indian team at practice on Thursday, on the eve of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI. VIDEO: BCCI/X

In a short address to the team before a practice session, Gambhir said: 'We know what's in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes,' Gambhir said in the video shared by BCCI on social media.

'Come 15th morning (August 15), whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we're absolutely ready with every answer, every question that's thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So, make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,' he added.

New Faces Join The Indian Team

He also welcomed the new entrants -- spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain and pacer Auqib Nabi.

'We've got a couple of new guys in. To start with, Saransh, congratulations. You've worked extremely hard to be here,' Gambhir said welcoming the 33-year-old.

'Make sure that you make your family and your country proud, whenever you get that opportunity.

'Secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib. You had a phenomenal last season, made J&K win the Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again,' he added.

The first match of the series will be played in Galle from August 15 while the second game will be held here from August 23.