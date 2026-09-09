'We are disappointed': NSW warns over BBL privatisation

New South Wales Cricket has voiced strong opposition to Cricket Australia's decision to privatise the Big Bash League, warning of significant risks to grassroots investment and the long-term health of Australian cricket.

IMAGE: Cricket NSW has criticised Cricket Australia’s decision to allow private investment in BBL clubs. Photograph: BBL/X

Key Points New South Wales strongly opposes Cricket Australia's BBL privatisation plan, citing risks to grassroots investment.

CA approved a "self-determination" model, allowing states to pursue private investment, with Melbourne Renegades as the first club for sale.

NSW argues the decision lacks broader alignment and fails to meet agreed-upon conditions, including an agreement with the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

The state believes privatisation will reduce funds for community cricket, impacting the sport at all levels.

NSW maintains its clubs, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, are successful and reinvest profits into participation.

New South Wales criticised Cricket Australia's decision to proceed with privatisation of the Big Bash League (BBL), warning that the move could threaten the game's ability to invest and have long-term implications for Australian cricket, according to Cricinfo.

NSW, which operates the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, has been the strongest opponent of the privatisation push and has consistently maintained that it would not pursue the model for either of its clubs.

The state has also questioned Cricket Australia's financial projections and called for alternative ways to generate additional revenue for the game.

Cricket Australia's Privatisation Model

Cricket Australia on Tuesday approved a "self-determination" model that will allow individual states to decide whether to pursue private investment in their respective Big Bash clubs. The Melbourne Renegades are set to become the first club to be sold under the model.

However, NSW criticised the decision to move forward without broader alignment across Australian cricket.

NSW Expresses Disappointment And Concerns

"Cricket NSW is disappointed by Cricket Australia's decision to proceed with introducing private investment into the Big Bash Leagues without alignment across Australian cricket. This decision risks leaving cricket in NSW and Australia strategically and financially worse off, with direct consequences for our ability to invest in grassroots cricket," a statement said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"We are proud to be part of an Australian cricket system that is the envy of the world. Yesterday's announcement threatens this system. The redistribution of profits to external investors reduces our ability to invest in community cricket, creating long-term impacts at all levels," the statement said.

"The Cricket NSW Board is also disappointed by the process leading to this decision. We have raised concerns directly with Cricket Australia, proposed an alternative pathway to strengthen the Big Bash, and highlighted significant risks within the proposal, informed by high-quality external advice," the statement concluded, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Unfulfilled Conditions And Player Concerns

NSW also argued that the four conditions for any sale process, which were agreed upon by all state chairs in June, had not yet been fulfilled. One of those conditions was reaching an agreement with the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

The players' body said on Tuesday that despite Cricket Australia's announcement, any privatisation process could not proceed without an agreement on a new player payment model. NSW further highlighted that both the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder are "successful and healthy" clubs, with the profits they generate being reinvested in expanding participation in the sport.

Future Of BBL And WBBL

"Cricket NSW strongly believes in the future growth of the WBBL and BBL," the statement said. "Both Leagues and all clubs are powerful drivers of participation and fan interest in cricket.

CA will invite bids for a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with the aim of completing the sale in time for new ownership to take charge from the 2027-28 BBL and WBBL seasons.

The privatisation process will not impact the upcoming domestic season, with CA set to operate the Renegades in caretaker mode during the 2026-27 campaigns. The club will continue to compete under its existing identity, having also recently signed West Indies star Hayley Matthews for the upcoming WBBL season.