We always choose larger stadiums to host major fixtures, says BCCI vice-president Shukla

BCCI defended moving the IPL 2026 final to Ahmedabad citing larger seating capacity and revenue benefits, amid criticism raised by Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate after winning the IPL 2026 title in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said Ahmedabad was chosen for the IPL 2026 final due to its larger seating capacity, enabling greater attendance and higher revenue generation.

Karnataka leaders argued that Bengaluru and local cricket fans missed an opportunity after the final was moved despite RCB entering the season as defending champions.

The BCCI has maintained that logistical considerations and concerns over complimentary ticket demands from the KSCA contributed to the decision to shift the final venue.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday said Ahmedabad was chosen to host the IPL 2026 final because of its large seating capacity, which allows more fans to attend and helps generate higher revenue.

Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar's criticism of the venue change, Shukla said the BCCI prefers larger stadiums when allocating marquee matches such as playoffs and finals.

"We always try to hold major matches, especially the final, at venues with bigger capacities. It helps accommodate the maximum number of spectators and generates substantial revenue," Shukla said.

He pointed out that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can seat more than 1,00,000 spectators, making it easier to accommodate fans, BCCI members and other stakeholders.

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Karnataka Voices Disappointment Over Venue Shift

Shivakumar had earlier said that while no injustice had been done to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who successfully defended their title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final, the people of Bengaluru and cricket-loving youngsters in Karnataka had lost an opportunity when the final was moved to Ahmedabad.

As defending champions, RCB were originally expected to host the IPL 2026 final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the BCCI later shifted the title clash to Ahmedabad.

"Injustice has not been done to RCB. It has been done to Bengaluru and Karnataka's youngsters. The IPL final was supposed to be played here, but it was held in Ahmedabad," Shivakumar had said.

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Ticket Quota Row Influenced Venue Change

Last month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision to move the final was taken after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) allegedly sought complimentary tickets well beyond the permitted quota.

Saikia said IPL rules allow the defending champions to host the final and one playoff match at their home venue. However, the BCCI decided to shift the matches after what it described as excessive ticket demands from the state association.

According to Saikia, host associations are entitled to complimentary tickets amounting to 15 percent of a stadium's seating capacity.

Dharamshala was selected to host the first playoff match, while New Chandigarh hosted the Eliminator and another playoff fixture.