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WCL Season 3 Could Set Up Another India-Pakistan Clash

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi September 12, 2026 16:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cricket fans worldwide can anticipate thrilling action as the World Championship of Legends Season 3 brings iconic players like Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi to the UAE for a month of rekindled rivalries and legendary performances starting October 3.

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: WCL Season 3 will feature several former cricketing stars, with an India-Pakistan clash possible in the knockout stage. Photograph: WCL/X

Key Points

  • The World Championship of Legends Season 3 will take place in the UAE from October 3 to 18, featuring top cricketing icons.
  • This season marks WCL's debut outside the UK, with matches scheduled across Dubai and Sharjah.
  • Legendary players like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and David Warner are confirmed participants.
  • The tournament will revive classic international rivalries, including a highly anticipated India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash.
  • WCL Season 3 aims to deliver a blend of nostalgia, competitive cricket, and entertainment to a global audience.

The third season of the World Championship of Legends will begin on October 3 in the UAE, with cricketing icons including Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and David Warner set to return for a month of high-profile clashes between former international rivals.

The final fixtures for WCL Season 3 have been unveiled, with the tournament scheduled to run from October 3 to 18 across Dubai and Sharjah, according to a press release from the WCL.

 

WCL Expands Global Reach To UAE

WCL

The UAE edition will mark WCL's first season outside the UK after the tournament's opening two seasons were held there.

The league will bring together former international stars representing teams such as India Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions.

Among the marquee fixtures will be the much-anticipated India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash, while several other contests will revive rivalries from international cricket featuring some of the game's most recognisable former players.

Star-Studded Line-Up And Anticipated Rivalries

Yuvraj, Afridi, Gayle, de Villiers, Warner, Moeen Ali and Mahmudullah Riyad are among the prominent names expected to headline the third season.

The tournament enters the UAE after attracting a global audience of 425 million viewers during its second season, according to WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of World Championship of Legends, said, “Season 3 is about bringing the biggest rivalries and the biggest legends back together. We have an incredible line-up and a schedule packed with matches that fans will instantly connect with. Taking WCL to the UAE makes this season even more special, and we are excited to give fans a month of unforgettable cricket and entertainment.”

WCL Co-Owner Ajay Devgn said, “WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Season 3 is going to be our boldest season yet.”

With the fixtures now confirmed, WCL Season 3 is set to provide fans with another opportunity to watch former international stars return to competitive cricket and renew some of the sport's most memorable rivalries.

The tournament will be played in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to 18, with the league aiming to combine nostalgia, competition and entertainment as it begins its third season.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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