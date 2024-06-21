WC T20: USA, Windies lock horns in crucial Super 8 tie

IMAGE: West Indian players and officials during a training session ahead of the crucial match against USA. Photograph: Windies Cricket /X

The West Indies face a critical match against a determined USA team in the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup, played here. After an unbeaten group stage run, the Windies were brought down to earth by England in their opening Super Eights match, losing by eight wickets. Their struggles with rotating strike and a high dot-ball count were key factors in the defeat.

This loss not only puts the Windies under skipper Rovman Powell at the bottom of the group but also burdens them with a negative net run rate. They need a convincing win to keep their dream of a historic third T20 World Cup title alive on home soil.

The USA, on the other hand, haven't secured a win since their victory over Pakistan earlier in the month. However, they've shown grit against strong teams like India and South Africa. Against the Proteas, they fell short by just 18 runs, showcasing their ability to challenge top teams.

IMAGE: USA players go through the paces during a training session. Photograph: ICC / X

Despite the setback against England, West Indies coach Darren Sammy assures fans that the team spirit remains high. They understand the task at hand – win every remaining match. Opener Brandon King is a doubtful starter due to a side strain, with Shimron Hetmyer a potential replacement.

USA will continue to play without their captain Monank Patel, who has been out since their Pakistan encounter.

Teams:

West Indies Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.



USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.