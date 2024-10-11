News
WC T20: Australia beat Pakistan to qualify for semis

WC T20: Australia beat Pakistan to qualify for semis

Source: PTI
October 11, 2024 22:45 IST
IMAGE: Australia celebrate after sealing their record-extending ninth semifinal appearance in the competition. Photograph: Cricket Australia

Defending champions Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women's T20 World Cup semifinals, in Dubai on Friday.

Playing without their captain Fatima Sana, who returned home following her father's death, Pakistan struggled and were dismissed in 19.5 overs after Alyssa Healy opted to bowl.

Healy led Australia's chase with a 23-ball 37 (5x4) before retiring hurt due to cramps while running between the wickets.

 

Ellyse Perry (22 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (7 not out) then overhauled the target with nine overs to spare.

With three wins in as many matches, the six-time champions have a commanding NRR of 2.786, virtually sealing their record-extending ninth semifinal appearance.

For Pakistan, this was their second loss from three matches. Only four batters reached double-digit figures, with No. 6 Aliya Riaz top-scoring with 26. The team managed just four boundaries, reflecting their lack of attacking intent.

Australia also faced an early blow when pacer Tayla Vlaeminck sustained a shoulder injury on the field.

However, their attack remained sharp, led by Ashleigh Gardner's brilliant 4/21. Georgia Wareham (2/16) and Annabel Sutherland (2/15) also chipped in.

Megan Schutt became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20I history, surpassing Nida Dar, with her 1/7 in three overs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
