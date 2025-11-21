HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WC stars to get top billing at WPL auction

WC stars to get top billing at WPL auction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 15:11 IST

x

'A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs.50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs. 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs.30 lakh bracket.'

 Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Each of the five franchises can assemble a maximum squad of 18 players. Photograph: BCCI

As many as 277 players from across the world, including India's World Cup star Deepti Sharma, will vie for 73 slots during the upcoming Women's Premier League auction, scheduled in New Delhi for November 27.

 

Announcing the list of players who have entered the auction pool, a WPL media advisory said a total of 19 players had registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

"The auction list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots," said the release.

India's charismatic all-rounder Deepti, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry and Kranti Goud are in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine and and Amelia Kerr, England's Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, among others, have also registered in the Rs 50-lakh bracket.

"A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs.50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs. 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs.30 lakh bracket," the release added.

Each of the five franchises can assemble a maximum squad of 18 players.

As many as 17 players, including seven overseas, have been retained by the franchises. The five teams have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore going into the auction.

The auction will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players -- Deepti, pacer Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashes Updates: Aus tottering with six wickets in the hut
Ashes Updates: Aus tottering with six wickets in the hut
Starc's Sensational Seven Stuns England on Day One
Starc's Sensational Seven Stuns England on Day One
Can vulnerable India avert a clean sweep in Guwahati?
Can vulnerable India avert a clean sweep in Guwahati?
Sania to Richa: 'Don't Let Social Media Define Your Day'
Sania to Richa: 'Don't Let Social Media Define Your Day'
'Don't Want to Overthink: Captain Pant Plays Down Pressure
'Don't Want to Overthink: Captain Pant Plays Down Pressure

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals Howrah against coal mafia0:48

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals...

Delhi chokes under Very Poor air quality as AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas touches 3311:21

Delhi chokes under Very Poor air quality as AQI at India...

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air quality deteriorates to Severe level1:03

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO