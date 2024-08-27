WBBL: Why Adelaide Strikers chased Smriti Mandhana for years!

'Countless hours hounding her has helped.'

IMAGE: India's star batter Smriti Mandhana joined champions Adelaide Strikers for the Women's Big Bash League later this year. Photograph: BCCI

Adelaide Strikers have finally secured the services of India's star batter Smriti Mandhana for the Women's Big Bash League after chasing her for years.



The Indian opener has previously played for three WBBL teams -- Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. She joined the reigning champions Strikers ahead of the draft on Sunday under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision.



However, Mandhana might not be available for the start of the league with India scheduled to host New Zealand for three ODIs in late October. The WBBL begins on October 27.



India are also scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia right after the WBBL final on December 1.



"Excited is an understatement," Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath told cricket.com.au.



"We've been trying to get her for a few years now, in constant comms (with her) and her batting is just unbelievable.



"She's a very elegant batter and has the ability to take away games from opposition very quickly."



Club icon Megan Schutt also shared similar sentiments on Mandhana's signing.



"Countless hours hounding her has helped," Schutt said when asked about the effort that went into convincing Mandhana.



"I did see her over at The Brave in The Hundred (this month) and really rekindled that friendship. I played with her at RCB, Tahlia's played with her a bunch, and she loves Luke's coaching style.

"She's committed, which is great ... and having a leftie up top is going to be huge for us. Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India. She's a complete package for us," said Schutt.