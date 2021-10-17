News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WBBL: Shafali, Radha shine in Sydney Sixers' win

WBBL: Shafali, Radha shine in Sydney Sixers' win

Source: PTI
October 17, 2021 12:46 IST
Shafali Verma of the Sydney Sixers bats during her 57-run knock against the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League match between at Blundstone Arena, in Hobart, Australia, on Sunday

IMAGE: Shafali Verma of the Sydney Sixers bats during her 57-run knock against the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League match between at Blundstone Arena, in Hobart, Australia, on Sunday. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

India's Shafali Verma struck a half-century and Radha Yadav scalped two batters in Sydney Sixers' five-wicket win in the Women's Big Bash League but Poonam Yadav's effort did not yield a desired result as her team Brisbane Heat lost its match on Sunday.

Young opener Shafali struck 57 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence in Sixers' successful run chase against Hobart Hurricane, who made 125 for nine.

 

Apart from Shafali's knock, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry hit 27 runs off 33 balls as they reached 129 for five in 19.3 overs.   

Left-arm spinner Radha got rid of compatriot Richa Ghosh (46 of 46) and Sasha Moloney (22 off 16 balls) to help Sixers restrict Hurricane to a modest total.

In another match, leg-spinner Poonam dismissed experienced Beth Mooney (40) and Heather Graham (6) to help Brisbane Heat restrict Perth Scorchers to 137 for seven after inviting them to bat first.

Heat also ended up at the score of 137 for nine and later Scorchers won the contest via one-over eliminator.

