News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Water scarcity threaten IPL kickoff in Bengaluru?

Water scarcity threaten IPL kickoff in Bengaluru?

Source: PTI
March 12, 2024 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Water crisis in Bengaluru might not affect three first-leg IPL matches: KSCA

IPL

The acute water shortage in the city might not pose any immediate threat to the three IPL first-leg matches to be played here, as KSCA, the host association, is confident of meeting the demand for water from the in-house sewage treatment plant.

Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis, the worst in the last four decades, and there have been calls from several quarters to shift the IPL games, beginning here on March 25, out of the city.

"We are facing no crisis – at the moment that is. We have received the state government pertaining to water usage and we (the KSCA office-bearers) are in constant meetings about following the guidelines," Shubendu Ghosh, the CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association, told PTI.

 

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had issued a notice, barring the usage of potable water for any other purpose such as gardening or washing vehicles.

Ghosh exuded confidence that water from the sewage treatment plant inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will suffice for purposes like watering the outfield and pitch.

"We are already using water from the STP plant for watering outfield and pitch and other in-stadium purposes. We may require 10000-15000 litres of water for match purposes, and we are certain that it can be generated from the STP plant."

"We don't need to use groundwater (for any watering purpose). Yes, we are having a closer look at the government's new policy on water usage, but we are confident of meeting all the points in the order," said Ghosh.

In the first IPL match of this season, local franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings on March 25, and four days later they will face Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the third match at home, RCB will be up against Lucknow SuperGiants on April 2.

The officials of Royal Challengers, a pioneer in green initiatives like reviving the city's lakes, also sounded confident of conducting the matches despite the water scarcity in the city.

"We are aware of the situation and are in touch with the KSCA office-bearers. But we have another two weeks in hand before the first match here. So, we are confident of a smooth conduct of matches.
"The venue also complies with the norms of National Green Tribunal, so a system is already in place to tackle such scenarios," said an official on conditions of anonymity. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...
Who will succeed Dhoni? CSK boss says...
IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR
IPL 2024: Gambhir-Pandit combo could propel KKR
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
Gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with 'Madam Minz'
Gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with 'Madam Minz'
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
Nayab Saini to replace Khattar as Haryana CM
This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA
This is a game of taking away...: Mamata on CAA
Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady
Benazir's daughter: Meet Pakistan's first lady

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

Kohli not a certainty for T20 World Cup?

IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

IPL: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances