WATCH! Warm welcome for Team India in Auckland

January 20, 2019 18:18 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The Indian cricket team, on Sunday, touched base in Auckland for their upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, starting January 23.

The Indian team will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals during their three-week stay in the country.

 

The BCCI uploaded a small video of Indian cricketers coming out of the Auckland airport, amidst cheers from a small but vocal pack of Indian supporters.

The likes of Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

 

The Indian team will leave for Napier, on Monday, morning where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday.

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.

