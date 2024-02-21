WATCH: Krrishna joins elite list with six sixes in an over!

IMAGE: The Andhra batter achieved the historic feat during their match against Railways. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Screengrab/X

Vamshhi Krrishna joined an elite list during Andhra’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Railways.

The Andhra batter took spinner Damandeep Singh to the cleaners as he hammered six consecutive sixes in an over.

Krrishna’s stupendous effort saw him join an elite list of cricketers to crack six sixes in an over.

He became only the fourth Indian batsman to achieve the remarkable feat. The others in the list are Ravi Shastri (1985), Yuvraj Singh (2007) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022).

Krrishna displayed some fine stroke-playing as he hammered a 64-ball 110 on the fourth and final day. The match ended in a draw.