Mohammed Shami's Test career deserved a better ending, says Atul Wassan

Atul Wassan questioned age bias in Indian cricket, saying Mohammed Shami deserved a respectful Test farewell and could have served India for another couple of seasons despite injury setbacks.

IMAGE: According to Atul Wassan, senior players like Mohammed Shami deserved respect and could still be considered for major events. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Atul Wassan expressed disappointment over Mohammed Shami's retirement, saying the veteran pacer deserved a more respectful farewell.

Wassan praised Shami's resilience and domestic efforts, regretting that his performances failed to earn him a comeback to the Test side.

The former India cricketer flagged age bias in Indian cricket and felt Shami could have served the country for another couple of seasons.

Mohammed Shami deserved a more dignified farewell to his Test career after years of outstanding service to Indian cricket, former India cricketer Atul Wassan said, expressing disappointment over the manner in which the fast bowler's international journey in the longest format came to an end.

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year career on the same date he made his debut -- November 6, 2013.

The 35-year-old played 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best figures were 6/56, while he took six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.

Speaking to ANI, Wassan praised Shami's talent, resilience and performances across conditions, saying it was particularly disappointing that the pacer could not secure a comeback despite working hard in domestic cricket.

"He's wonderful. What a story, coming from where he did and with his bad knees, and performing the way he has all over the world. Such a pure, gifted and talented bowler. It just breaks my heart to see him go the way he has gone," Wassan said.

Domestic Grind Failed to Earn Shami a Comeback

Shami last played a Test in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023, returning figures of 2/122 and 2/39 in India's 209-run defeat.

Wassan felt Shami deserved an opportunity to script a more fitting end to his career, much like Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the national reckoning after consistent performances.

"He was trying, doing the hard yards, playing the Ranji Trophy and doing well, just hoping his tale could also end as a fairytale like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," he said.

Wassan Flags Age Bias in Indian Cricket

Wassan also pointed to what he described as a bias against age in Indian cricket, arguing that Shami's experience and recovery from injuries could have been utilised for another couple of seasons.

"There's somehow a bias against age in India. If India needed, they could have extracted a couple of seasons out of him, considering the way he has come back from injury, and given him a fairytale ending," he said.

• 'I'm not done yet': Shami's big retirement message

Gambhir's Presence Made Comeback Difficult

The former cricketer felt Shami's prospects of returning to the Test side were limited under head coach Gautam Gambhir. He also criticised the lack of grace and respect shown to senior players who have served Indian cricket with distinction.

"Indian cricket lacks that kind of grace and niceness where somebody who has done so well and given you such service is allowed to go at his own pace and in the way he wants. Something that gives him respect. It was clear that with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, it was going to be hard for Shami," Wassan said.

Selectors Must Balance Transition with Experience

Wassan acknowledged the selectors' need to groom young fast bowlers ahead of the next World Cup but stressed that experienced campaigners like Shami should not be discarded without due consideration.

He felt India could still turn to the veteran pacer for major tournaments if the need arose, given his experience and proven ability at the highest level.

"The think tank wants to try out new bowlers before the World Cup. But somebody of Shami's vintage needs to be given some kind of respect. We might just have to go back to them closer to the big events," he said.