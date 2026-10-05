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Jaffer backs Tilak Varma as ideal successor to Virat Kohli at No. 3

By REDIFF CRICKET October 05, 2026 18:03 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has identified versatile young batter Tilak Varma as the ideal successor to Virat Kohli at the crucial No. 3 position in One-Day Internationals, praising Varma's adaptability and strong first-class record.

Tilak Varma has been consistent in all three formats of the game

IMAGE: Tilak Varma has shown that he can bat in all three formats of the game. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Wasim Jaffer has endorsed Tilak Varma as the suitable replacement for Virat Kohli at the No. 3 batting position in ODIs after the 2027 World Cup.
  • Jaffer highlighted Varma's versatility, noting his ability to score at No. 3 and adapt to No. 5 and No. 6 positions.
  • Varma's strong first-class average of around 55 suggests his potential to fit into all three formats of the game.
  • Jaffer also observed a positive change in opener Abhishek Sharma's batting mentality, noting his increased maturity and more measured approach.
 

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of India's greatest No. 3 batters in One-Day International cricket, a masterclass in chasing down targets. However, the 37-year-old recently revealed that the 2027 World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance in the tournament.

Jaffer's Endorsement for Varma

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Tilak Varma is the right fit to fill this significant void at No. 3. "It feels great to see his versatility. He previously scored a century at No. 3, and now he has adapted to the No. 5 and No. 6 positions so beautifully. This is an amazing quality," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

"It's about time. When Virat and Rohit leave, Rohit, obviously, is a top-order batter, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is there to replace him, but I feel there will be a left-handed batter in Virat's place. He has that game; we saw the way he scored runs in the Duleep Trophy. His first-class average is around 55. So, he can fit into all three formats pretty easily," Jaffer added, highlighting Varma's potential across all formats.

Abhishek Sharma's Evolving Approach

Jaffer also pointed to a notable change in opener Abhishek Sharma's mentality in recent times. "It seems that Abhishek has matured a bit. He takes a little time, and the assurance is visible now, although this format doesn't give you a lot of time. His earlier approach was to try to hit a six on the first ball. Now, he has understood that it was the wrong approach," Jaffer observed, commending Sharma's evolving game sense.

More News Coverage

Tilak VarmaJafferVirat Kohli2027 World CupAbhishek Sharma

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