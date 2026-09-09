Wasim Akram Says Pakistan Cricket Problems Are 'Deep Rooted'

Wasim Akram explains why Pakistan continues to struggle, highlighting problems in batting, bowling, fielding and the domestic first-class structure.

IMAGE: In another poor batting display in the 3rd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was bowled by England's Josh Tongue for 7 before Pakistan were dismissed for 133 on Day 1 on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Wasim Akram states that Pakistan cricket's problems are deeply rooted and cannot be solved by one person alone.

He attributes Pakistan's struggles to shortcomings in batting, bowling, and fielding, alongside an unstable first-class domestic structure.

Akram predicted a 3-0 Test series loss in England due to "glaring problems" in batting and bowling.

The former captain highlights that the mentality of certain players also contributes to the team's issues.

Akram criticises the inconsistent domestic first-class structure for failing to produce quality players and calls for patience.

Pakistan's fast bowling great and former captain, Wasim Akram believes that the problems in the Pakistan Cricket ecosystem are so deep rooted that it is not possible even for him to resolve them single handedly. Wasim was Pakistan was struggling at the international level because of shortcomings across batting, bowling and fielding, as well as instability in the first-class domestic structure.

Analysing Pakistan's Performance

'I knew before the Test series started in England we would lose three nil because of the glaring problems in our batting and bowling,' he was quoted by The Athletic. 'Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average, and our fielding is worse. It's not rocket science,' he said.

Player Mentality and Systemic Failures

Akram admitted that the mentality of certain players in the Pakistan team is adding to the problems. 'But in Pakistan we have a saying: 'You can only clap with two hands',' He added that responsibility for Pakistan's struggles lies with multiple stakeholders and a lack of structure in domestic cricket has led to failure to produce quality players.

Challenges in Domestic Cricket

'I get asked all the time, 'Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?' But the issues are a lot deeper. These are the top players, there's nothing else there. The systems aren't there below that.'

'The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there's no consistency, no patience. That dribbles down to the fans, too. They see the team lose and they want to rip it all up, too. We've done that so many times and now there is nothing really left,' he said.