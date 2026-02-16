Wasim Akram-Rohit Sharma Hug Goes Viral Amid Ind-Pak T20 Tension

Wasim Akram and Rohit Sharma's warm hug before the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash in Colombo wins praise online, even as on-field handshake tensions continue.

SEE: Rohit Sharma and Wasim Akram exchanged a warm embrace before the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, 2026. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Nibraz Ramzan/X

It was a sight to behold when Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram and former India captain Rohit Sharma hugged before India beat Pakistan in their World Cup game in Colombo on Sunday.

This was in sharp contrast to what transpired on the cricket field when Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav once again avoided the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year.

The video clip that has now gone viral also shows Akram shaking hands and hugging ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

The exchange of pleasantries and show of mutual respect was warmly accepted by a section of mature cricket fans on social media, some even saying, the sportsmanship should also be reflected on the cricket pitch.