Wasim Akram worried over Imran Khan's health, calls for safeguards

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has joined a growing chorus of international cricketers, including Brian Lara, in voicing serious concerns over the health and humane treatment of former captain and political figure Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Pakistan.

IMAGE: Imran Khan remains one of Pakistan's most celebrated sporting figures, having led the country to its only men's ODI World Cup triumph in 1992. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Wasim Akram expresses deep concern for Imran Khan's health, stating it cannot be compromised.

Imran Khan, a 1992 World Cup-winning captain, has been jailed since 2022 on corruption charges, which he denies.

Brian Lara and 22 other international captains have written to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif demanding proper medical care for Khan.

Akram highlights a lack of local support for Imran's conditions within Pakistan compared to international movements.

Javed Miandad, another former Pakistan cricketer, also shares concerns for Imran Khan's well-being.

Wasim Akram has become another high-profile cricketer to voice his concerns over the health of his friend and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, saying "there can be no compromise" on that front.

Not many Pakistan legends have spoken in support of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain who has been in jail since 2022 after being convicted in multiple corruption cases. Imran denies any wrongdoing.

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International Calls For Imran Khan's Well-being

"I haven't spoken to him for three years. It's so unfortunate, politically, what's happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that," Akram told the Athletic.

Last week, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara joined a host of former international captains in seeking proper medical treatment for the 73-year-old Imran.

As many as 22 international captains wrote an open letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demanding proper medical care and humane treatment for Imran.

"There's a movement in England and elsewhere (to improve Imran's conditions) but here (in Pakistan)? I'm not so sure," said Wasim.

"I'm speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don't know what's happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I'm worried. I miss him a lot."

Among the former Pakistan cricketers, Imran's longtime teammate Javed Miandad too has expressed his concerns for the cricketing leader's well being.