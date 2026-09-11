Wasim Akram blames lack of batting talent for Pakistan's Test struggles

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has expressed deep concern over Pakistan cricket's struggles, particularly in Test matches, attributing the decline to a critical shortage of quality batting talent emerging from the domestic system and the PSL.

IMAGE: Wasim Akram with Virat Kohli. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wasim Akram criticises Pakistan cricket's decline, especially in Test matches, due to a lack of emerging batting talent.

He questions the Pakistan Super League's effectiveness in producing quality batters over the past decade.

Akram stresses the importance of reviving club cricket and investing in grassroots development to nurture new talent.

The former fast bowler advises patience with the domestic structure and consistency in player selection.

He also offered insights on fast bowling, emphasising sustained pace over occasional bursts and caution regarding young bowlers.

Pakistan fast-bowling great Wasim Akram on Friday expressed disappointment over the country's cricketing slide, blaming the lack of quality batting talent coming through in recent years for the team's struggles, particularly in Test cricket.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Akram said Pakistan's home-and-away Test series defeat to Bangladesh should have served as a wake-up call for the authorities, but no corrective steps were taken.

"It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes we have produced a few bowlers but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent," he questioned.

Akram asked if Pakistan had produced a batting talent like the 14-year-old youngster in the neighbouring country, an apparent reference to India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

"I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old then we will see improvement coming through," Akram said.

He admitted that Pakistan were competitive in white-ball cricket but described the situation in Test cricket as "bad".

• Fixing Probe Rocks Pakistan Cricket; Rizwan, Imam Grilled

Addressing Domestic Cricket And Player Development

Akram also made it clear that whoever the PCB appoints as coach, be it himself or Gary Kirsten, would make little difference as they would have to work with the same group of players.

He said the domestic structure established by the PCB should be allowed to run for three to four years, stressing that there was no alternative to patience and planning.

Akram said he was as disappointed as any other Pakistani by the team's performances.

"Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red-ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket."

Insights On Fast Bowling And Team Consistency

He added that there should be consistency in the team, but the players remain the same -- they just keep coming and going.

"In England in the ongoing series they didn't move their front foot forward, playing bowlers like Ollie Robinson while standing rooted in the crease. You need to play with courage, but for that, talent is essential."

Speaking about the bowlers, the former fast bowler said bowling one ball at 150 km/h was no big deal, and that what made a bowler great was the ability to bowl at 140 km/h throughout the day.

He advised against getting overly excited about the young fast bowlers and said they should first be allowed to play before any judgments were made about their potential.

Akram also remarked that Shaheen Afridi was an experienced bowler, adding that while he did not know why his speed had dropped, a bowler of his experience should have gone to England.

"If it were up to me, I would have asked for Akif Javed, as he bowled well recently in England."

• Babar Azam's lack of personality affecting Pakistan: Akhtar