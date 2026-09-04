Washington Sundar's India return under scrutiny as Srikkanth questions match fitness

Kris Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar's inclusion for India's Afghanistan T20Is, saying the all-rounder must prove match fitness through competitive cricket after recurring injuries.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar has been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the third ODI against England in July. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kris Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar’s match fitness ahead of his potential return for India’s T20I series against Afghanistan.

Srikkanth believes Sundar should have played competitive cricket before selection and remains concerned about his recurring injuries.

The former India opener feels Sundar has lost his white-ball rhythm despite successfully establishing himself in Test cricket.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has questioned Washington Sundar's match fitness and selection for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, saying the all-rounder should have played competitive cricket before returning to the India squad.

Sundar, along with Jasprit Bumrah, has been included in the squad subject to fitness clearance. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana are also part of the team.

Concerns Over White-Ball Form

Srikkanth also raised concerns over Sundar's recurring injuries and said the all-rounder has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket despite making a strong transition to Test cricket.

"He is good in Tests but didn’t play in Sri Lanka. How is he fit now, in two weeks? He has not proved his match fitness," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"You must play some matches at some level to show your fitness before being picked for India. You can’t just play with a doctor's certificate."

Srikkanth added that Sundar had struggled in Ireland and England and said he had lost his white-ball rhythm.

"He was smashed in Ireland and England. He started his cricket from the T20 format. He moved brilliantly to Test cricket, but he has lost his rhythm in white-ball cricket," he added.

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Afghanistan Series From September 13

Sundar suffered a hamstring injury during the third ODI against England in July and has since been recovering at the Centre of Excellence.

India will play Afghanistan in New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17, with all three T20Is scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.