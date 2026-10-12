Was Kohli Left Bitter by How His Test Exit Was Handled?

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has weighed in on Virat Kohli's unexpected Test retirement in May 2025, suggesting the star cricketer felt 'a bit bitter' about how the situation was managed, despite his desire to continue playing red-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli retired with 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 46.8. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Wasim Jaffer believes Virat Kohli was 'a bit bitter' about the handling of his Test retirement, suggesting he could have played more red-ball cricket.

Kohli's retirement in May 2025 followed reports that selectors intended to back a younger captain for the England tour and assess his place based on form.

Jaffer highlighted that Kohli was actively preparing for the England tour, making the circumstances of his retirement particularly striking.

Jaffer, while assessing Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector, felt that the handling of certain senior players, including Kohli, could have been managed more diplomatically.

Virat Kohli was preparing for India's England tour and wanted to continue playing Test cricket, but his sudden retirement in May 2025 left several questions unanswered.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes Kohli was left bitter by how the situation was handled, saying the star could have played more Tests.

"Yes, absolutely. I mean, it seemed like Virat was a bit bitter about how things were handled," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

"A player like Virat, he draws crowds to the stadium; he has such a massive following. He definitely could have played more Test cricket. Until we hear directly from Virat what the actual situation was, we won't know for sure."

The Circumstances of Kohli's Exit

Kohli's retirement followed months of uncertainty over his Test future. He had expressed a desire to tour England and continue playing red-ball cricket. His appearance for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match in January 2025 had also underlined his commitment to the format.

However, the situation reportedly changed in April, when the selectors informed Kohli that the team management intended to back a younger captain for the England tour. He was also told that his place in the side would be assessed on the same terms as that of any other batter, with his form likely to determine his selection.

Kohli subsequently informed the selectors that he did not wish to be part of the England tour. Efforts by close associates and some BCCI officials to persuade him to reconsider reportedly failed to change his mind.

For Jaffer, the fact that Kohli had been preparing for the tour made the circumstances surrounding his retirement all the more striking.

"But I mean, he was preparing; he was gearing up for the England tour. So, all those things could have been handled better. As I said, regarding certain individuals, things could have been managed better," Jaffer said.

Assessing Agarkar's Tenure

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, ending a 14-year career in which he scored 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries, in 123 Tests.

Jaffer was assessing the tenure of outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar when he made the observations. While acknowledging that some bold selection calls had worked out well, he felt the handling of certain senior players had left room for improvement.

"Bold decisions were taken, and I feel that could have been handled better," he said. Jaffer also drew a distinction between India's performances in white-ball and red-ball cricket, arguing that the selectors should not be held responsible for the team's struggles in the Test format.

"We've played good white-ball cricket. We haven't played as well in red-ball cricket, but that isn't the selector's fault. That falls on the coach and the captain. It's up to them what team they field. Selectors can only pick the players," Jaffer said.

Overall Assessment and Other Retirements

Overall, he felt Agarkar had done a decent job, even if some of his decisions had not gone down well with senior players and supporters.

"So, I feel he has done a decent enough job; he took some bold decisions that paid off, though he certainly disappointed some individuals and many fans too, I'd say. That could have been handled better. In my opinion, it could have been managed a bit more diplomatically," he added.

Agarkar took over as India's chief selector in July 2023, and his tenure came to an end in October 2026.

The BCCI is yet to name a full-time replacement, with Pragyan Ojha currently serving as interim chief selector. During Agarkar's tenure, India won three major ICC white-ball titles -- the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Jaffer recognised these achievements but felt that some decisions involving senior players could have been handled better.

Kohli was not the only senior India player to retire from Test cricket in May 2025.

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement on May 7, just months after saying during the final Test of India's Australia tour that he had no plans to quit.

Both exits came as a surprise and raised questions about how the careers of two of India's biggest stars in the longest format came to an end.