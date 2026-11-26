'Kuldeep is competing in those conditions with guys like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who both average 40 with the bat, if not more, in Test cricket. I can understand it from a selection point of view. From an emotional point of view, it sucks.'

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, who was initially part of India's Test squad in New Zealand, was released to participate in domestic cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ish Sodhi understands India's decision to send Kuldeep Yadav home due to Hagley Oval's historical lack of assistance for spinners, with only six wickets taken by spin in the last 10 years.

Sodhi noted that Kuldeep Yadav competes with all-rounders like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who offer batting prowess, making selection difficult in seamer-friendly conditions.

Hagley Oval traditionally offers seam and bounce early in a Test match but flattens out significantly in the later stages, making it challenging for bowlers to force a result.

While acknowledging Sooryavanshi's attacking instincts, Sodhi questioned his traditional Test temperament for batting long periods but affirmed his potential effectiveness.

With spinners accounting for just six wickets in the last 10 years of Test cricket at Hagley Oval, New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi understands why India opted to send Kuldeep Yadav back home rather than accommodate the wrist-spinner in conditions that traditionally offer little assistance to slow bowlers.

Sodhi, himself a specialist wrist-spinner, admitted that the decision was disappointing from an emotional standpoint but conceded that the numbers at Christchurch made a compelling case for the selectors.

"From an emotional standpoint, I just love the way Kuldeep Yadav bowls. He has been amazing to watch. I played against him in the Under-19 World Cup, or maybe a pre-tournament series, and have always followed his progress. He is a phenomenal spin bowler," Sodhi told PTI.

Hagley Oval's Spin Challenge

However, the 33-year-old pointed out that Hagley Oval has historically been an unforgiving venue for spinners, making it difficult for teams to justify playing a specialist slow bowler.

"In the last 10 years, from a New Zealand standpoint, only six wickets have been taken by spin in Test cricket at Hagley Oval. So realistically, I can understand why selectors would opt for perhaps a finger spinner who can bat.

"I suppose Kuldeep is competing in those conditions with guys like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, who both average 40 with the bat, if not more, in Test cricket. I can understand it from a selection point of view. From an emotional point of view, it sucks," he added.

The Basin Reserve Test in Wellington saw only 24 wickets fall across five days, with the surface becoming increasingly placid as the match progressed.

Hagley Oval, however, traditionally offers more assistance to seamers, particularly in the opening exchanges, before flattening out.

Sodhi expects New Zealand's pace attack to make the most of the early assistance but warned that the bowlers could face another prolonged examination once the initial movement disappears.

"Historically, it has been a wicket that offers a little more seam and bounce, especially early in the Test match.

"I think the biggest thing is going to be to use that green tinge of the wicket early.

"But we have seen in recent times that it does flatten out quite a lot in the back end of the Test match."

Sodhi recalled New Zealand's drawn Test against the West Indies at the venue last year as an illustration of how difficult it can become to force a result once the surface loses its initial bite.

"The last time we played the West Indies here, it was a massive draw. They batted for a really long time to draw the Test match.

"It shows that conditions in the back end can be quite challenging, as the pitch doesn't break up a hell of a lot.

"You have to find new strategies to get batters out. As a bowling unit, you are just hoping there is a bit more pace and bounce compared to Wellington," he said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Potential

Sodhi also reserved special praise for India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing the left-hander as a phenomenal talent whose extraordinary ball-striking ability could make him effective even in the longest format.

Sooryavanshi has been attracting attention with his extraordinary hitting, most notably his 53-ball double century against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which underlined the remarkable range and power of his batting.

"I haven't seen anyone in my career strike the ball as consistently as he does. He is a phenomenal left-hand batter.

"Along with Abhishek Sharma, he provides huge power for India moving forward."

Asked whether the teenager could become a successful Test batter, Sodhi felt his attacking instincts could be particularly valuable when teams are chasing daunting fourth-innings targets on increasingly flat surfaces.

"I had this conversation with someone the other day. Can he be a red-ball player? I think his fundamentals are phenomenal. The way he strikes the ball in all areas of the park, his technique is surely good enough.

"I was thinking, if you play a Test match and have 380 or 400 to chase on the last day, someone like him would be unbelievable to have in your side.

"Predominantly at Hagley Oval, it gets quite flat in the fourth innings, and it would be tough for opposition attacks to keep him quiet."

Sodhi, however, acknowledged that there was a distinction between possessing the ability to score quickly and demonstrating the temperament required to bat for extended periods in Test cricket.

"If we look at it in the traditional sense, can he bat for really long periods? Can he occupy time at the crease? I'm not sure. I haven't seen his defensive technique a lot.

"But can he be effective in Test cricket? Absolutely," he added.