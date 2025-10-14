'Was Gambhir then, more Gambhir now': Yuvraj's Cheeky Post

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh’s birthday message for Gautam Gambhir goes viral. Photograph: BCCI

‘Even more Gambhir as coach!’ — Yuvraj Singh’s cheeky birthday wish for Gautam Gambhir broke the internet on Tuesday as the former India opener turned 44.

The post struck the perfect balance of humour and respect, sparking a flood of tributes from teammates and fans celebrating Gambhir’s fiery passion on and off the field.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the one who was Gambhir when he played for India and is now even more Gambhir while coaching for India! Lots of love, brother. Keep up the great work and have a lovely year ahead!”

Gambhir, now India’s head coach, replied with a warm thank-you to “Prince” — Yuvraj’s nickname from their playing days — as fans flooded the comments section with laughter and nostalgia.

Yuvraj also shared a highlight reel celebrating Gambhir’s iconic moments as both player and coach, set to Arjan Vailly — the high-octane Punjabi anthem from Animal, perfectly matching Gambhir’s trademark intensity.

Birthday wishes poured in from across the cricket fraternity. Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Happy Birthday Gauti @GautamGambhir. May you continue to be blessed, stay happy and healthy. Love always.”

Shikhar Dhawan added a heartfelt Instagram story, “Your passion and leadership have always inspired everyone around you. Happy birthday, Gauti Bhai.”

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan injected humour into his wish, posting a throwback video and writing, “Bhai ki kasam hai, cake na lagaiyo! Many happy returns of the day, brother @GautamGambhir. Have a great year professionally and personally.”

Even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla joined in with a formal message of admiration, “Your unwavering commitment to the game and iconic contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. Wishing you continued success, health, and happiness.”