'Was confident of India winning Oval Test'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj cleans up Gus Atkinson to win the match for India and draw the Test series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

As a new-look Indian team defied odds to win the final Test at The Oval to draw the five-match series 2-2, former captain Sourav Ganguly said he was certain that India would emerge victorious on Day 5 as he had unwavering belief in the abilities and potential of the young group led by Shubman Gill.

Ganguly, who is credited for transforming the Indian Test side from a struggling group into a formidable force, particularly in overseas conditions, revealed he was confident of India taking the remaining four wickets on the final day to pull off an extraordinary win.

"When Day 4 finished, I had confidence that India was going to win. The pitch was really good, and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have bowled extremely well," Ganguly told reporters.

Madan Lal, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, emphasised the gravity of India's victory and said, "It is a historic victory. There was only 34 runs to defend with a full day's play remaining. It was an incredible bowling show by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. This Test match will be remembered forever because we have not won many such close contests."

After twenty five days of riveting action, India and England fittingly shared the spoils as the series ended on level terms.