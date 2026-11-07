'Warrior at heart': Shami's teammate pays emotional tribute

Mohammad Shami, a pivotal figure in Indian pace bowling, has retired from Test cricket, prompting heartfelt tributes from the BCCI and former teammates who lauded his exceptional career and significant impact on the game.

IMAGE: Tributes pour in for Mohammad Shami after his retirement from Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammad Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night, concluding his career with 229 wickets from 64 matches.

The BCCI on Saturday paid a glowing tribute to Shami, acknowledging his role in defining an era of Indian pace bowling.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Shami still had another 30-40 wickets left in him and was instrumental in India's success.

Cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, and Manoj Tiwary also congratulated Shami on his amazing red-ball career.

The BCCI on Saturday paid a glowing tribute Mohammad Shami, saying the wily India pacer defined an era of pace bowling in Test cricket.

Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday night. He ended his Test journey with 229 wickets from 64 matches, making him the sixth most successful pacer in Tests for the country behind Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma (both 311), Javagal Srinath (236), Jasprit Bumrah (234).

Tributes From BCCI And Former Players

"Thank you for defining an era of Indian pace bowling, Test Cap #279," wrote the BCCI on social media.

"Many congratulations on your wonderful red ball cricket career @MdShami11. Your late movement with that cherry will be missed," wrote Pathan.

"You will be Missed in Whites Buddy, congratulations on your amazing career. See you soon in Blues," added another former India pacer Munaf Patel.

His Bengal teammate Manoj Tiwary said it was an honour playing alongside Shami.

"The red ball may no longer be in his hands, but the memories of his thunderbolts will forever remain in the hearts of cricket lovers. Some legends don't say goodbye; they simply become history."

"This what it meant to me When I was leading the bengal team and having Shami in the bowling line up. Warrior at heart," said Tiwary.