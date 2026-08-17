Warner, Yuvraj, AB De Villiers to light up WCL 3

Get ready for an electrifying cricket spectacle as the World Championship of Legends Season 3, featuring stars like David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, and AB de Villiers, kicks off on October 3 with an expanded line-up and a new global venue.

IMAGE: David Warner is set to feature in WCL Season 3. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points The third season of the World Championship of Legends is scheduled from October 3-18.

Former Australian opener David Warner will join cricket legends like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, and Dwayne Bravo.

The tournament promises increased star power and will feature Bangladesh Champions for the first time.

WCL Season 3 will move out of the UK, with the new venue to be announced.

Organisers aim to bring the biggest names in cricket to the upcoming season.

The third season of World Championship of Legends starting October 3 will feature former Australian opener David Warner alongside stars of yesteryear such as Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo and AB de Villiers to name a few, organisers stated in a release.

WCL Season 3: Star-Studded Line-Up And Global Expansion

While the venue is yet to be announced, the tournament is scheduled to be held from October 3-18. India Champions won the first season against Pakistan Champions, while South Africa Champions won the second season against Pakistan Champions.

"Following two record-breaking seasons, WCL 2026 will have more star power, more intensity, more national pride and more unforgettable cricketing moments. The third season has already added Bangladesh Champions to the tournament," the release stated.

"The WCL Season 3 promises some bigger names joining the squad, which includes the continuation of stars like Yuvraj Singh, AB de Villiers, DJ Bravo, Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali, with the addition of more stars like David Warner and Mahmudullah Riyadh," the release further stated.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said: "Season 3 is going to be very special. We will be moving out of the UK for this season and giving surprises to all our fans. We promise to bring the biggest names in cricket, the biggest stars the fans could ever think about for Season 3."