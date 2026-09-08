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Warner takes charge as Ponting buys Australia team in WCL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi September 08, 2026 16:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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David Warner will lead the Ricky Ponting-owned Australia Champions in the upcoming third season of the World Championship of Legends, promising an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner has been named captain of Australia Champions, with Ricky Ponting joining as owner. Photograph: David Warner/Instagram

Key Points

  • David Warner appointed captain of Australia Champions for the World Championship of Legends.
  • Cricket legend Ricky Ponting and Puneet Singh are the new owners of the Australia Champions franchise.
  • The team has unveiled a new identity ahead of the third season of the World Championship of Legends.
  • Warner expressed enthusiasm for returning to play alongside cricket greats.
  • Ponting and Singh emphasised Warner's incredible experience, leadership, and firepower for the team.

David Warner was on Tuesday named captain of the Australia Champions team, now owned by Ricky Ponting, for the third season of the World Championship of Legends.

Ponting was also revealed the owner of the franchise along with Puneet Singh as the team unveiled a new identity ahead of the third season.

Warner And Ponting's Vision For Australia Champions

Warner was named as the latest marquee addition to the squad in an event in Melbourne.

"There's nothing better than getting back out there, playing alongside some greats of the game and giving the fans plenty to cheer about," Warner said in a statement.

 

Ponting said, "I'm excited to be part of Australia Champions and the World Championship of Legends. With Puneet and the team, and David leading from the front, we have a great opportunity to build something special for Australian cricket fans."

Puneet Singh expressed, "Having Ricky join us and David take on the captaincy gives us incredible experience, leadership and firepower. We're ready to build something truly special."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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