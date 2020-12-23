News
Warner ruled out of second Test against India

Warner ruled out of second Test against India

December 23, 2020 09:09 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner will now rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner will miss the second Test against India this week because he left a biosecure bubble to receive treatment for a groin injury that would have ruled him out of the match in any case, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

 


Bowler Sean Abbott was also unable to rejoin the squad after leaving the Sydney bubble for treatment on a calf injury but he looked highly unlikely to force his way into the side after Australia dismissed India for 36 in their second innings in Adelaide.

Both players had flown to Melbourne early ahead of state border closures following a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney and will now rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7.

"Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI Series against India and would not have been available for the second test," it said.

"Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A's tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day test."

The players will not be replaced in the squad for the Melbourne Test, making it likely that Australia will stick with the makeshift opening partnership of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Smith lauds Kohli for taking paternity leave
Here's what Kohli told team before leaving for India
'No hope of India making comeback in Test series'
'Unprecedented vaccine trial in India'
COVID-19: Is the worst over in India?
Time to tweak your personal financial plans
Top US Dr Anthony Fauci receives COVID-19 vaccine
India tour of Australia 2020

PICS: Yuzi ties knot with Dhanashree!

Select Team: Should India bring in Pant, Rahul?

