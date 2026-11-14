Warner questions CA's ball-tampering probe, names 3 Aussie stars

David Warner has reignited the infamous 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, accusing Cricket Australia of a deliberate "cover-up" by allegedly failing to interview key bowlers during its initial ball-tampering investigation.

IMAGE: David Warner has questioned Cricket Australia's investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points David Warner alleges Cricket Australia deliberately avoided interviewing key bowlers in the 2018 ball-tampering investigation.

Warner named Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon, questioning how CA could claim bowlers had no knowledge if they weren't interviewed.

He suggested the inquiry was "shoddy" and designed to protect a specific version of events, calling it a "cover-up."

The controversy resurfaced after Usman Khawaja's autobiography hinted at wider knowledge of the ball-tampering operation.

Mitchell Starc, one of the named bowlers, reiterated on Tuesday that the bowling group was unaware of any foreign object being used to alter the ball.

David Warner has questioned Cricket Australia's investigation and alleging that the governing body deliberately avoided interviewing key members of Australia's bowling attack to protect its version of events in the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

Warner's Allegations Against Cricket Australia

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the former Australia opener named Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, questioning why none of them were allegedly interviewed during the original investigation. He suggested the inquiry was designed to protect a particular version of events.

Warner's latest comments have added another twist to the renewed Sandpapergate debate. He questioned how Cricket Australia could maintain that the bowlers had no knowledge of the ball-tampering plan if, as he understood it, none of the three had been questioned during the investigation.

"As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation. If that's correct, then how can CA push the idea that the bowlers didn't know?" Warner wrote.

He went further, questioning the intent behind the investigation and suggesting that its findings may have been decided even before the inquiry began.

The 'Cover-Up' Claim And Renewed Scrutiny

"It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning, ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose and now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. That stinks of a cover-up," he added.

Warner's post comes amid renewed scrutiny of Sandpapergate following the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr. The former Australia opener claimed that knowledge of the ball-tampering operation extended beyond the three players who were punished.

Warner has backed Khawaja's account, while Australia captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected the suggestion that the entire bowling group knew sandpaper was being taken onto the field.

Bowlers' Response And Conflicting Accounts

Starc, one of the three bowlers named by Warner, has already responded to Khawaja's claims. Speaking at the launch of Australia's summer of cricket on Tuesday, the left-arm pacer said his recollection of the 2018 incident remained unchanged and that he stood by the joint statement issued by Australia's bowling group in 2021.

"I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but, from where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed, and my recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021," Starc said.

He also reiterated that the bowlers had no knowledge of any foreign object being taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball.

"We weren't aware anything was taken on the field to be tampered with. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town," he added.

CA's Stance And The Ongoing Debate

Cricket Australia's original investigation held Warner responsible for devising the plan, Cameron Bancroft for carrying it out and then captain Steve Smith for knowing about it and failing to prevent it. Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension.

Khawaja has questioned why the investigation did not extend responsibility to the wider dressing room. Warner has now raised a different question, asking whether the three bowlers were even interviewed. However, his claim about the investigation remains his understanding and has not been independently established.

The dispute has also drawn a firm response from Cummins, who described Khawaja's suggestion that the entire team knew about the sandpaper being taken onto the field as "100 percent wrong".

Warner, in turn, accused the Australian skipper of throwing his former teammate under the bus.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has said there is no compelling reason to reopen the investigation, leaving the latest debate centred on sharply conflicting accounts from members of the same team.