News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner hopeful of CA revoking lifetime captaincy ban

Warner hopeful of CA revoking lifetime captaincy ban

Source: PTI
August 21, 2022 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them.'

David Warner breaks down while speaking to the media after being banned by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering incident in South Africa in 2018.

IMAGE: David Warner breaks down while speaking to the media after being banned by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering incident in South Africa in 2018. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

David Warner has called upon Cricket Australia to "open their doors" and discuss overturning his lifetime leadership ban, saying he is looking forward to having an "honest conversation" with the board.

 

In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner was handed a more severe punishment -- a lifelong leadership ban.

However, several former and current players, including Test skipper Pat Cummins, have called for Warner's life ban to end.

"That hasn't really been brought to the table," Warner was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them," he added.

Warner, Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft were banned from playing domestic or international cricket as punishment for their roles in the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Warner and Smith were banned for a year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

The 35-year-old Warner will feature in the Big Bash League for the first time since 2013 after signing a two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder.

The captaincy spot is open at Sydney Thunder after their former skipper, Usman Khawaja, moved to Brisbane Heat.

However, Warner said he can be a leader without having the title.

"I've got the experience, I'm a leader in the side anyway without having a title," he said.

"That's what I'm about, giving back, so if they (younger players) can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have my number, and they can see me when I'm at the practice facilities."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Revealed! Warner told me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft
Revealed! Warner told me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
Boost for Big Bash as Warner returns after 9 years
Boost for Big Bash as Warner returns after 9 years
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
Experimental India set for Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
Sharma quits as Himachal Cong steering panel chief
Sharma quits as Himachal Cong steering panel chief
2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam
2 Imams with suspected Qaeda links held in Assam
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'I've let you guys down,' says Warner in moment of glory

'I've let you guys down,' says Warner in moment of glory

'Smith took blame for ball-tampering to save side'

'Smith took blame for ball-tampering to save side'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances