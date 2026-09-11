Warner hits back at Barmy Army after England fans take aim at his Ashes record

David Warner traded playful social-media barbs with the Barmy Army, responding to jibes about his England record with digs at recent English players' disciplinary troubles.

IMAGE: David Warner retired from international cricket in 2024 after scoring 8,786 Test runs, 6,932 ODI runs and 3,277 T20I runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points David Warner traded playful social-media barbs with the Barmy Army after the England fan group mocked his record in England.

Warner responded by taking a swipe at recent England disciplinary issues involving player curfews and nights out.

The Barmy Army hit back over Warner’s struggles against Stuart Broad, who dismissed him 17 times in Test cricket.

Former Australia opener David Warner traded playful barbs with England’s fan group, the Barmy Army, after being targeted on social media, telling them to "find a new target".

The exchange began after the Barmy Army mocked Pakistan batter Saim Ayub for registering his second pair of ducks in England during the final Test at Edgbaston.

Warner responded with a dig at recent disciplinary issues involving England players, including incidents linked to breaking team curfews and nights out.

"Interesting stat. When was the last time I went 42 innings without a Test hundred? Oh, do you guys still have a curfew? Asking for a mate," Warner posted.

Barmy Army Brings Up Broad

The Barmy Army hit back by reminding Warner of his struggles against former England pacer Stuart Broad.

"Good to see you’re still nibbling outside off, Dave. Some habits die hard," they replied.

Warner had a modest record in England, scoring 980 runs in 37 Test innings at an average strike rate of 26.48, with nine fifties. Broad dismissed him 17 times in 31 innings, including four ducks.

Warner’s struggles were particularly evident during the 2019 Ashes in England, when he managed only 95 runs in five Tests.

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Warner Tells Fans to Find a New Target

The former opener then ended the exchange with another jab.

"Been retired a few years now! Eyes have gone. Think you need a new target or you still need followers. Happy to buy a few for you guys," he wrote.

Warner retired from international cricket in 2024 after a decorated career. He played 112 Tests and scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.6, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties.

In 110 T20Is, he scored 3,277 runs at 33.4, including one century and 28 fifties. In ODIs, he amassed 6,932 runs at 45.3, with 22 centuries and 33 fifties.