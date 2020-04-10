Warne, Ponting pick out their favourite cricket moments

April 10, 2020 20:58 IST

Having competed against quality cricketers, the 2005 Ashes stands out as special series for both Australian legends.

IMAGE: Shane Warne and the Australian players celebrates the wicket of Andrew Flintoff (on strike) during the third Test match at the Oval, on September 12, 2005. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday said that 2005 Ashes will always stand out as a special series for him even though his side lost the urn for the first time in 18 years.

Warne posted a video on Instagram to talk about his favourite Ashes memories and he talked about all those moments that stand out in his career.

"Every Ashes series was special, it was outstanding. 2005 Ashes series stands out as a special series even though we lost, I played in nine Ashes series and it was the only one I lose. I think the sportsmanship and skill that was in display caught everyone's attention," Warne said in the video posted on Instagram.

"Ashes series has always been played in great spirit. We used to have beer in each other's dressing rooms after the close of play. I think that's what really stands out in my Ashes memories, those friendships have been made for life," he added.

England had won the Ashes after 18 years in 2005 after the hosts defeated Australia 2-1 in the five-match series.

Australia had won the opening Test at Lord's, but then the side went on to lose the second and fourth Test match.

Warne also said that playing the Test in front of his children was always special and he went on to make a special mention of the MCG Test during the 2006-07 Ashes.

"Playing in front of your children is always special, so the last Test I played at MCG was in front of my kids and it was special, I managed to take my 700th wicket there", Warne said.

Warne himself had an impeccable record in Ashes as he picked up 195 wickets from just 36 matches and this is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting also referenced the 2005 Ashes Test to reveal the toughest over he ever faced in international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Ponting revealed that it was former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff who bowled the toughest over he has ever had to face during the 2005 Ashes.

IMAGE: Andrew Flintoff celebrates the wicket of Shane Warne during the fifth Test at the Oval, on September 11, 2005. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

During the second Test at Edgbaston, Flintoff troubled Ponting in the entire over, and then he ended up taking his wicket on the final delivery of the over.

"Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph," Ponting tweeted.

Looking at this response of Ponting, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also said that the 2005 Ashes is easily one of the best Test series ever played.

"Easily one of best test series!! On par if not better than the 2001 India v Australia series," Ashwin tweeted.

Flintoff finished the 2005 Ashes as England's Player of the Series as the all-rounder scored 402 runs and took 24 wickets.

Earlier this week, Ponting had recalled the 2005 Ashes and had termed it as one of the greatest cricket series ever played.

"It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories," Ponting had said in the video posted on Instagram.

"One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan's England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan's team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord's, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw," he added.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012.

He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.