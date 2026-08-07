Warm-up: Sri Lanka reach XI 138 for 1 vs India at lunch on Day 1

Sri Lanka XI put on a strong start, losing just one wicket in the morning session, on Day 1 of the practice game against Team India in Colombo on Friday.

IMAGE: India players celebrate after the run out of Nishan Madushka Fernando. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sri Lanka XI reached 138 for 1 after 29 overs at lunch on Day 1 of the warm-up tie against Team India in Colombo on Friday.

Openers Ravindu Rasantha de Silva and Nishan Madushka Fernando gave the home side a solid start.

After opting to bat, the openers put on the skates early, at one point going at 5 runs an over before Fernando was run-out for in the 21st over.

Coming in at No 3, Pasindu Sooriyabandara gave de Silva good company as they kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured they got to lunch without losing further wickets.

The Indian bowlers went wicketless with Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja and Gurneet Brar hammered for runs, all going at over 5 runs an over.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka XI's captain Sonal Dinusha and Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul at the toss ahead of the warm-up game on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Earlier, Vice-captain KL Rahul will lead India on Day 1 of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo on Friday, BCCI said in a statement.

Key Points India captain Shubman Gill injured his right finger in the nets on Thursday.

KL Rahul stands in for him on Day 1 of the warm-up game.

SLC XI won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India.

'India captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,' BCCI wrote on X.

SLC XI won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India.

Indian batters will be keen to fine-tune their skills against spin during a three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo as they gear up for a two-match Test series against the Islanders next week.

India are touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, starting at Galle on August 15.

The second Test will be played here from August 23.