Rediff.com  » Cricket » Waqar on how Amir can return to Pakistan team

Waqar on how Amir can return to Pakistan team

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 06, 2021 10:04 IST
Mohammad Amir

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Mohammad Amir took the cricketing world by storm with his shocking retirement last season, saying he was mentally tortured by teammates and coaches.

In a recent turn of events recently, however, he reportedly met with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan, giving rise to speculations about his return before the forthcoming T20 World Cup in October.

 

The national team's bowling coach, Waqar Younis, who is currently with the national team in England for a three-match ODI and T20I series, said he will need to bring about certain changes.

“No doubt he’s a fine cricketer, but if he doesn’t want to take his retirement back and impress selectors by playing cricket, it will be hard,” Younis told reporters via videoconference from England on Monday.

“It’s Pakistan cricket, it’s not yours or my cricket (team), you have to do the right things to play for your country. This is not a franchise cricket and one got to remember that.”

Younis said he was not aware about any meeting between Khan and Amir.

“To be honest I didn’t know about this (meeting),” he said.

“He (Khan) is head of the cricket and he has every right to meet whosoever he wants to see; he went there in his personal capacity and we didn’t know about it.”

