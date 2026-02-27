HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wankhede Stadium to Honour Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji

Wankhede Stadium to Honour Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 27, 2026 21:24 IST

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will celebrate the legacy of Indian cricket by honouring legends Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji with a stand and dedicated gates.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Wankhede Stadium will name a stand after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri.
  • Gates at Wankhede Stadium will be dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.
  • The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the proposal to honour these cricket legends.
  • The decision reflects MCA's commitment to celebrating its past and inspiring future generations of cricketers.
  • These honours recognise the outstanding contributions of these individuals to Mumbai and Indian cricket.

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to honour legends of the game, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Friday announcing that a stand will be named after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, alongside gates dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

While the stand will be named in honour of former Mumbai captain Shastri, three different gates of the venue will be named after players from the city.

 

"The Apex Council approved a proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach," the MCA said.

The decisions were taken during an apex council meeting of the MCA here.

Honouring Cricket Greats

Gate No. 3 will be named after Sardesai, who played 30 Tests for India and an overall 179 First-Class matches between 1960-61 and 1972-73.

Gate No. 5 will be named in honour of Edulji, who played an overall 20 Tests and 34 ODIs between 1976-1993.

Similarly, Gate No. 6 will be named after Solkar, a former all-rounder and one of the best close-in fielders who featured in 27 Tests and seven ODIs for India.

MCA's Commitment to Cricket Heritage

"Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts. It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation," MCA president Ajinkya said.

"The proposal to name Level 1 Stand below Press Box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader and coach.

"Similarly, dedicating gates at (the) Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage.

"These decisions reflect MCA's commitment to celebrating its past while inspiring future generations," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
