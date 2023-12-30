News
Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 captain

Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 captain

December 30, 2023 14:45 IST
IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga will make his comeback after missing the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup. Photograph: ICC/X

Sri Lanka appointed all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the captain of their Twenty20 side on Saturday ahead of their series against Zimbabwe next month, while batsman Kusal Mendis will lead their One-Day International team.

 

Charith Asalanka was named as deputy to both Hasaranga and Mendis, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Hasaranga will make his comeback after missing the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup earlier this year after picking up an injury in the Lanka Premier League in August.

He succeeds regular skipper Dasun Shanaka who was named in their preliminary squads for three ODIs and as many T20 matches against the African side on home soil, starting on January 6.

Mendis took over the ODI captaincy two games into the World Cup in India after Shanaka was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Sri Lanka had a disappointing tournament, finishing ninth out of 10 teams with two wins from nine games.

The SLC had responded by naming a new selection committee led by former opener Upul Tharanga that also includes former player Ajantha Mendis.

It also appointed former captain and batting great Sanath Jayasuriya as 'cricket consultant' on a year-long deal.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
