Vyshak's dream comes true: From overweight to Team India

IMAGE: Vyshak Vijaykumar's fitness was far beyond ideal then and his action was all over the place, cutting his pace by a couple of yards. Photograph: BCCI

Nearly five years ago, Vyshak Vijaykumar stood in front of the mirror at his home and wept.

The reflection he saw was not that of a top-level pace bowler, but of a plump young man whose cricketing dreams have been pegged back.

Vyshak's fitness was far beyond ideal then and his action was all over the place, cutting his pace by a couple of yards.

"He was nervous and unsure as he did not know what his future was. He told us that he was overweight and was not able to leap properly while bowling and he feared that his career would come to an end," Vijaykumar, father of Vyshak, told PTI, after his son was drafted into the India squad to tour South Africa for four T20Is.

But around this time, Vyshak, now 27, got a chance to work with former India pacer and bowling coach Bharat Arun in Chennai.

"It was a good opportunity for him because Arun is a very experienced coach. He helped him with his action and also to cut down his weight. He trained with him for a few weeks and came back a totally changed bowler and person," he said.

In this period, Vyshak also received copious help from former athlete and coach BP Aiyappa and trainers Sai Prasanna and Puneeth.

But Vyshak was also fortunate to get guidance from former India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun during his initial days with the state Ranji Trophy team during the 2021-22 season.

Mithun, himself a fitness savant, was impressed by Vyshak's attitude towards the sport, and took him under his wing.

"He was a very enthusiastic young bowler who wanted to learn and improve. Even then he had a lot of skills, but just had to concentrate on his fitness, so that he could play to his full potential."

"Our focus was on fitness and he followed all the tips regularly which I think helped him later to get a contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru," Mithun told PTI.

Vijaykumar agreed upon the point. "Initially, Vyshak was disappointed that he could not get an IPL contract, despite having trials with Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

"But then Rajat Patidar got injured and RCB drafted him in as a replacement. Then we told him that many more things will come your way, if you stay focussed on cricket and stay true to your roots," he added.

Vyshak did precisely that.

After getting selected to India for the upcoming white-ball trip to South Africa, one of the early phone calls he made was to his childhood coach, Devnath, who is now largely confined to his home owing to modest health.

"Vyshak wanted his blessings and both were crying in fact. Devnath used to tell me long back: 'Nodi Vijaya, Vyshak prathibavantha hudaga. Avannanu cricket aadisi (Look Vijaya, he is a talented boy and make him play cricket at any cost."

Vijay followed the words of the experienced coach, who himself was an acclaimed player in the state's club cricket circuit.

The first hint of his travel to the next level came when Vyshak received the BCCI pace bowler's contract, which his state teammate Vidwath Kaverappa is also a part of, last season.

"I took his advice, but I had to leave my job at Hindustan Lever to travel with him for matches and practice."

"But as Devnath once said, all our efforts have eventually paid off. Hopefully, he will get a chance to show his skills in South Africa," Vijay signed off.