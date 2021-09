The fourth Test between England and India got underway at The Oval on Thursday.

Virat Kohli send the ball to the boundary on Day 1 of the fourth Test at The Oval, September 2, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England were 53 runs for the loss of 3 wickets (including the mighty Joe Root) at stumps.

The England pacers restricted India to a meagre 191 with Shardul Thakur being the top Indian scorer with 57.

Can Jasprit Bumrah-Umesh Yadav-Mohammed Siraj-Shardul Thakur restrict England to a low total on Day 2?

