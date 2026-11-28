The inspiring journey of pacer Vivek Shelar, who transitioned from playing tennis-ball cricket to making his mark in Maharashtra's senior team and the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

IMAGE: Inspired by Rohit Sharma, pacer Vivek Shelar aims to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Key Points Vivek Shelar transitioned from tennis-ball cricket at 14 to Maharashtra's senior team, with the ISPL providing a vital platform for his skills.

He made an immediate impact on his SMAT debut, taking 12 wickets in five matches, including impressive figures of 4/29 against Tripura.

Shelar, picked by Tiigers of Kolkata in ISPL, believes the transition to leather-ball cricket is primarily about having the right mindset.

Inspired by Rohit Sharma, he aims to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has gained valuable insights from interacting with Sourav Ganguly on handling big tournaments.

From playing tennis-ball cricket with family at the age of 14 to making his way into Maharashtra's senior team, pacer Vivek Shelar has gradually transitioned to professional cricket with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) providing him a platform to showcase his skills.

Shelar made an immediate impact on his SMAT debut, picking up 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.08. His best figures came against Tripura, where he returned with 4/29 to help Maharashtra register a five-wicket victory.

Mindset for Transition

The right-arm pacer, who was picked by Tiigers of Kolkata in the second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) last year, said the transition from tennis-ball to leather-ball cricket was largely about having the right mindset.

"If you talk about the transition, it is completely a game of mindset, because there is a slight difference in the weight and the ball between a tennis ball and a leather ball. I used to practise both tennis-ball and leather-ball cricket, so it was a bit easier for me because I was playing both together," Shelar told PTI.

The 26-year-old began playing tennis-ball cricket when he was 14, initially taking up bowling after accompanying family members to the ground. His performances in local cricket eventually took him to open tournaments before his selection in the ISPL gave his career a boost. Shelar also bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament, bringing him into the limelight.

IPL Aspirations and Mentorship

Having grown up watching Rohit Sharma, Shelar has set his sights on representing Mumbai Indians in the IPL. His interaction with Tiigers of Kolkata co-owner, mentor and ambassador Sourav Ganguly, has also given him an insight into handling the demands of playing in big tournaments.

"As a player, I have learned a lot by watching Rohit Sharma, and he is also my favourite. So I have had a feeling that I wanted to play for MI right from the start, ever since the IPL began. Let's see what happens now; everything is in God's hands," he said.

"He (Ganguly) told me what mindset one should maintain in such big leagues and shared some of their experience on how to be and what to do. Playing in the IPL is something for later, but talking to them gave me a feel for how to stay completely relaxed in a big tournament. Talking to them was a great experience for me," he added.

Net Bowler Experience

The pacer also spent five to six days as a net bowler with Rajasthan Royals last year, when he got an opportunity to bowl to the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while also interacting with senior pacer Sandeep Sharma.

"Last year, I was a net bowler for the Rajasthan Royals. I bowled well, though Vaibhav hits everyone anyway. Jaddu bhai was also there at the time. Playing and talking with them feels great because they share their international experience, which you get to learn from," he said.

Asked about bowling to Sooryavanshi, Shelar said the young batter's current form makes him difficult to bowl to for everyone.