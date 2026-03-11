Viv Richards hails India's impact on white-ball cricket

IMAGE: Team India players celebrate after beating New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Viv Richards believes India has significantly elevated the standard of white-ball cricket.

Richards highlights the passion and love for cricket in India as a driving force behind their success.

As an envoy for CHOGM, Richards aims to promote peace and showcase Antigua and Barbuda's vibrancy.

Richards presented King Charles III with a cricket bat, symbolising the sport's importance in the Caribbean.

Team India, who recently defended their T20 World Cup title on home soil, have taken their cricket to a different level as far as white-ball format is concerned, West Indies legend Viv Richards has said.

The legendary cricketer was in London as part of his new role as the official Envoy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in his home country of Antigua and Barbuda in November.

In an interaction with PTI at the Commonwealth's Marlborough House HQ, Ruchards reflected on the love of cricket across the Commonwealth and his hopes of spreading the message of peace in his new ambassadorial capacity.

"India have taken the game, in my opinion, to a different level, more so in the limited overs -- the ODIs, the T20s."

"It is a great present for the fans because of the love and the passion that they show for the game in itself. I just think the result would have been the right result because of that love and passion and the country that it is played in," he said.

Cricket's role in the Commonwealth

Asked if cricket will also play a central role in his new assignment as CHOGM Envoy, the Antigua's favourite son admitted that some "blast from the past" is likely to be on display when the heads of government from across the 56 member countries descend upon his home nation later this year.

"Well, we know that cricket is hugely played in Commonwealth countries. These are things that we are renowned for in the region."

Richards recollected the days of Caribbean dominance during the nascent years of limited overs cricket, when it was a 60-over-a-side game.

"We won the very first World Cup in 1975 and next one in 1979. So, cricket had a huge part to play where we are as West Indians. And more so, the folks who would have been fans of the West Indies teams of the past certainly will remember some of the great times that we would have had. These are some of the things that they can look forward to."

Richards presented a special bat with "Master Blaster" inscription to the Head of the Commonwealth, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla during a special Commonwealth Day reception at St James' Palace in London.

"Cricket plays a huge part in our domestic lives in the Caribbean so that's quite appropriate, in my opinion, that we can present that particular gift to His Highness on behalf of the Antiguan and Barbudan people and the government," he noted.

Spreading the word of peace

CHOGM 2026, scheduled from from November 1- 4 at St. John's in Antigua and Barbuda, is themed as 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth'.

Asked about his own vision around that theme, Richards said he felt privileged to be involved and showcase his country's vibrancy to the heads of government, ministers and representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations who will be heading to the Caribbean.

"What the Commonwealth does represent is people coming together and the things that can be achieved together.

"I'm going to be biased (about Antigua and Barbuda), but it's the most beautiful country or island that you can find.

"One of the things that I've always been impressed with, because I'm an outgoing guy who spends a lot of time outdoors, and when you can muster 365 beaches on a small island with a population of maybe 100,000 people, that to me is just unreal. We are vibrant people... loving people," he said.

Reflecting on the role of the organisation amid ongoing global conflicts, Richards said he remains hopeful that CHOGM can help "spread the word of peace".

"We see the world is so messed up at this particular stage, where there's so many turmoils, there are so many little wars going on here and there.

"And, I'm certain that the Commonwealth in its ways and the things that it would have achieved in the past, will be hoping to bring the world much closer together. And these are the things that I believe we should continue to prolong," he said.