Sehwag wants Sooryavanshi to get more games and prove his worth

Cricket icon Virender Sehwag shares his insights on emerging talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, praises Shubman Gill's recent achievements, and outlines India's path to victory in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 8 T20Is since making his debut in July 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virender Sehwag sees his own aggressive batting style reflected in teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's approach.

Sehwag believes age is irrelevant in top-flight cricket like the IPL or for India, with performance being the sole criterion.

He lauded Shubman Gill for his second career double hundred in ODIs and for breaking Sunil Gavaskar's record in England in 2025.

Sehwag predicts India can win the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa if their bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, remains strong.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag traced his famed daredevilry in Vaibhahav Sooryavanshi's batting, and said the teen phenom should focus on stitching a long career for the country.

Sehwag, owner of 17,253 international runs, stands way ahead of the 15-year-old who has scored 246 runs from eight T20Is but at a blistering strike-rate of 186.

"Sooryavanshi is is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India," Sehwag said during a discussion at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual session in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sehwag's Praise For Sooryavanshi

The 47-year-old said age should not be a matter of concern if a player is good enough to handle top-flight cricket.

"Look, if you are playing in an age-category, it makes sense - if it's Under-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play the IPL or play for India, age doesn't matter.

"A 38-or 40-year-old (Virat) Kohli is playing, and a 15-year-old (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi is also playing. Then, performance matters," Sehwag said.

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Age No Bar in Top Cricket

The 2011 World Cup winner also lauded India captain Shubman Gill for his second career double hundred in ODIs.

Gill struck a 223 off 133 balls against the West Indies in the second one-dayer at Guwahati on September 30.

"These days many players are performing really well. One of them is Shubman Gill, who is playing so well. He is also the captain of India's Test and ODI sides. He broke Sunil Gavaskar's record in England by scoring more than 700 runs, and recently, he scored his second double century in ODIs. It is not easy," he said.

During India's tour to England in 2025, Gill scored 754 across five Tests, going past Gavaskar's tally of 732 runs made against the West Indies in the 1978-79 season.

Shubman Gill's Stellar Form

According to Sehwag, a strong showing by the bowlers could help India win the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

"Among our fast bowlers, we have Bumrah, who is the best we have. If our bowling attack stays strong in the World Cup, then we can win it very easily," he concluded.