'Virat, Vaibhav Batting Together At LA Olympics Will Be So Much Fun'

'I would request the selectors to please include Virat for the Olympics. The Olympics is only taking place because of Virat and his fan following.'

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Virat Kohli during IPL 2026. Photograph: Screengrab via IPL/X

Key Points 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receives a maiden India call-up for Ireland and England T20Is.

He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2026 with 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals, hitting a record 72 sixes.

Virat Kohli enjoyed another consistent season with the bat in IPL 2026, scoring 675 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 165.84 with five fifties and a century.

Shantakumaran Sreesanth believes that young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible exploits with the bat will take cricket to new heights in the coming years.



Sooryavanshi enjoyed a record-breaking season with the bat in IPL 2026. He finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. The Bihar youngster became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL history at just 15 years and 65 days.



Sreesanth, who was part of India's two World Cup winning squads -- the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 -- is confident that Sooryavanshi will deliver the gold medal for India when cricket debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

'Sooryavanshi will bring us Olympic gold medal'

'Sooryavanshi should have been in the Indian team in the previous T20 World Cup which we won earlier this year. That day I had said that Sooryavanshi will win us the Olympic gold medal.



'He is going to be that player who changes the fortunes of Indian cricket. At the 2028 LA Olympic Games, the whole world's eyes will be on cricket because of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,' Sreesanth predicted on the Sports With Ravishh YouTube channel.



Fresh off watching Virat Kohli steer the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive IPL title recently, Sreesanth made a passionate appeal to the great Virat Kohli to reverse his retirement from T20 Internationals and play for India at the 2028 Olympics.



Sreesanth stated the dream pairing of Sooryavanshi and Kohli batting together will be an unbelievable sight for the fans at the Olympics.



'Virat Kohli has been unbelievable, he has been playing since 2008. If he doesn't retire and we were talking about Olympic gold (in 2028), I would only request that Virat plays in the Olympics. It will be a good mix of seniors and juniors in the team.

'Sooryavanshi and Virat playing together will be so much fun.'

'I would request the selectors to include Virat in the T20 team, just look at his fitness. I would request the selectors to please include Virat for the Olympics. The Olympics is only taking place because of Virat and his fan following.'